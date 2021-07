I recently completed the 5K Pump & Run event at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio. I’m not much of a runner, so after I signed up, I looked up “5K Training Program,” but didn’t find much on the subject. This was my first run of this length, so I thought any help would be better than none. Since I didn’t find much info myself, I decided to share my own 5K training program for people who are considering running their first 5K.