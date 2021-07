WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Taking a look at the amateur baseball roundup from the weekend. Scores sent to us at GoWatertown.net. The Clark Traders held off a three run rally by the Castlewood Monarchs to come away with an 11-10 victory on Friday. Numerous Traders would have a multiple-hit night including Grayson Florey with a four-hit, four-RBI night. Brent Griffith would drop down three hits and two RBI’s, Jess Karber would have three hits. Jay Huber would go five innings for Clark, allowing seven hits, five runs, and fanning seven. Kellan Benck would have three hits and three RBI’s for Castlewood. Kyler Tvedt would go seven innings on the hill for the Monarchs, allowing 12 hits and striking out five.