Struggling Texas hospital sold to new corporation
Nacogdoches (Texas) Memorial Health is being sold to a new entity called Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital, effective July 1. The Nacogdoches County Hospital District board of directors reached a purchase and lease agreement with Lion Star to own and operate the hospital, according to a June 22 news release shared with ABC affiliate KTRE 9. Under the agreement, the hospital district will still own and operate the Nacogdoches County Emergency Medical Services.www.beckershospitalreview.com