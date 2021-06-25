West Ham sign Armstrong Oko-Flex; here’s what we know so far

West Ham United is reportedly finalizing a deal to sign former Fulham and PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on loan, according to a report from Foot Mercato. In the mix of everything else that David Moyes needs to deepen at West Ham is the goalkeeping position. The Hammer’s top two keepers, Lukasz Fabianski and Darren Randolph, are both on the way wrong side of 30 and not getting any younger. There is youth at this position, but the readiness of that hope is still unknown.