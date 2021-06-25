West Ham sign Armstrong Oko-Flex; here’s what we know so far
West Ham United has signed their third promising youngster of the season today. Armstrong Oko-Flex comes from the Celtic, and here’s what we know so far. The left-winged forward comes out of the Scottish Premier League with high marks. At just 19-years-old, Armstrong Oko-Flex has already made two runs out with the senior club at Celtic. Although traditionally working from the left, he is adapting to a more central attacking role.greenstreethammers.com