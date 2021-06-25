Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Science in a Minute: NASA'S Hubble in Safe Mode as Engineers Try to Repair It's Main Computer

Voice of America
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScience in a Minute: NASA'S Hubble in Safe Mode as Engineers Try to Repair It's Main Computer. NASA says a malfunctioning main computer aboard its Hubble Space Telescope has halted continuing scientific observations. The space telescope’s main payload shut down on June 13th. The Hubble Telescope itself and related science instruments are reported to be healthy. The space agency says their engineers have been and are continuing to work to resolve the issues and that many available redundancies for the problem have not yet been tried, but one should likely work.

