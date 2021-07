Man given 8 years in prison for fatal drunken driving crash

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a high-speed drunken driving crash that killed his passenger. Fifty-year-old David King told a judge in Dane County Circuit Court Thursday that his alcoholism had spiraled out of control at the time of the crash in March 2020. Prosecutors say King was going 90 to 100 mph with a prohibited blood alcohol content when he crashed his SUV in Windsor, killing 38-year-old Danny Lee Ranck Jr., of DeForest.