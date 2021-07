The Trot the Trails event scheduled for Saturday has been canceled because of the weather, the city of Fort Wayne said today. The event would have been the third Trot the Trails horse trail ride along golf cart paths at the former Lakeside Golf Course, and would also have included 2.3 miles of the Rivergreenway between the golf course and the North River Road Trailhead along the Maumee River, the city said in a statement.