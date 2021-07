MLB Week Preview + NL Central Division Odds Ep. 19. The MLB Gambling Podcast brings a new episode to preview the week and discuss the NL Central odds. Malcolm Bamford and Munaf Manji discuss everything that went on over the weekend all across the league. The guys also get into the hot weeks of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Kyle Schwarber. In addition, the guys talk about the first sticky substance ejection. Furthermore, Munaf gloats about the Red Sox yet again sweeping the Yankees over the weekend. Later in the podcast the guys circle the wagon to the NL Central division. Which team is for real? Do the Cardinals have a chance? Which team is set up for the playoffs?