NFL coaches on hot seat entering 2021 season: Matt Nagy, Mike McCarthy among nine coaches feeling the heat

A year ago, if we were talking about NFL coaching hot seats, many paragraphs would have been devoted to Bill O'Brien and Adam Gase. One of them barely survived a month of the season and the other was as good as gone by midseason but ended up being let go as soon as his season ended. Even in a pandemic, with a lack of practice time and no players really able to hang around the facility or watch film together, owners were going to be shaking things up. That's just how it goes. Even in a year in which revenue was down and no fans were in the stands (for the most part).