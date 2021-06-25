Stress Test Results In A 'Shot In The Arm' For Bank Stocks Says Analyst
Big U.S. banks got a vote of confidence from the Federal Reserve on Thursday when all 23 banks subject to the Fed’s annual stress test passed with flying colors. What Happened? The Fed said all the banks it tested would maintain capital levels “well above” the minimum requirements, even in the event of a “severe global recession.” That severe scenario includes 10.8% unemployment and a 55% drop in stock prices.www.benzinga.com