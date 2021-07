December is six months away, but New York Jets fans are asking Pro Football Focus to check this list twice. In a tweet posted late Thursday night, Ben Linsey of the analytic statistical service claimed that the Jets have the third-worst roster in the NFL, unveiling the league’s bottom five. Only the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans rank below the Jets while the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles lie just ahead. Notably, each of the five teams is led by a new head coach, with Robert Saleh now at the helm of the Jets.