(URGE/Twitter)

By Collin Cunningham

(CLEVELAND) Cleveland adolescent Tamir Rice would have turned 19 years old today if police had not shot him for carrying a toy gun in 2014.

Per 19News, Rice will never see 19. He died when he was 12 when former Cleveland police officer Timothy Loehmann fatally shot him outside of Cudell Recreation Center on the city's near-west side on Nov. 2 of that year. Rice, who was born in 2002, died later that day.

Loehmann kept his job with the Cleveland Division of Police until 2017 when the department terminated him for lying on his hiring application.

The former officer is currently looking to return to his previous role after Loehmann's lawyers issued an appeal with the Ohio Supreme Court on April 23 with the help of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association, the local law enforcement union.

Issues with timeliness caused Ohio's Eighth District Court of Appeals to toss out Loehmann's appeal in March.

Last year, on what would have been Rice's 18th birthday, News 5 Cleveland reported that his family hosted a "grab bag giveaway," distributing essential items to Cleveland's youth. Rice's mother, Samaria, also does activism work through the Tamir Rice Foundation, which advocates for police reform while also acting as an enrichment center for the city's impoverished young adults.

“Tamir should be here to celebrate his 18th birthday," Ohio State Rep. Juanita Brent said in a statement on June 25, 2020. "In the six years since his passing, we still lack police reform to prevent this from happening to someone else’s son. We, as the General Assembly, must take action and not just remember."