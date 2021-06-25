Regina King, Idris Elba Join Forces in First Trailer for Black Western, ‘The Harder They Fall’

Academy award-winning actress Regina King and British film royalty, Idris Elba, team up for Black Western, “The Harder They Fall,” in the new tense first trailer.

The star-studded movie is a tale of revenge.

Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) is an outlaw who discovers that his rival Rufus Black (Idris Elba) has been released from prison, he rounds up his gang and hits the road seeking retribution.

Nat’s team comprises of (Zazie Beetz), Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi), his right and left-hand men and quick on the draw Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler), who used to be his enemy.

However, if Nat thought that taking Rufus out was going to be a breeze… he’d better think again.

In Rufus’ corner is “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield).

And we all bear witness to exactly how they give it up in the trailer.

The western is directed by Jeymes Samuel, written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin, produced by Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender as well as the director.

During a January interview with King, she was asked why everything she touches turns to gold.

“Oh, man, I don’t know that it’s a secret,” she told The Guardian.

“I think two things that are consistent is that I enjoy the art form. I enjoy storytelling. I was lucky to have a talent for something that I guess … what is that thing? If you can make your hobby your career you should never get bored with it. I love what I do. I love the discoveries that come along with it. So that, coupled with hard work, creates, I guess, what they call luck – you know, preparation and opportunity.”

This is the second cowboy movie Elba has starred in this year.

“Concrete Cowboy,” released in April, is a coming-of-age tale following15-year-old Cole, played by “Stranger Things” actor Caleb McLaughlin. Cole is sent to live in Philadelphia with his estranged father Harp, played by Elba, after getting expelled from his Detroit school.