Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Regina King, Idris Elba Join Forces in First Trailer for Black Western, ‘The Harder They Fall’

Posted by 
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zgYTr_0af94NGo00

Academy award-winning actress Regina King and British film royalty, Idris Elba, team up for Black Western, “The Harder They Fall,” in the new tense first trailer.

The star-studded movie is a tale of revenge.

Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) is an outlaw who discovers that his rival Rufus Black (Idris Elba) has been released from prison, he rounds up his gang and hits the road seeking retribution.

Nat’s team comprises of (Zazie Beetz), Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi), his right and left-hand men and quick on the draw Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler), who used to be his enemy.

However, if Nat thought that taking Rufus out was going to be a breeze… he’d better think again.

In Rufus’ corner is “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield).

And we all bear witness to exactly how they give it up in the trailer.

The western is directed by Jeymes Samuel, written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin, produced by Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender as well as the director.

During a January interview with King, she was asked why everything she touches turns to gold.

“Oh, man, I don’t know that it’s a secret,” she told The Guardian.

“I think two things that are consistent is that I enjoy the art form. I enjoy storytelling. I was lucky to have a talent for something that I guess … what is that thing? If you can make your hobby your career you should never get bored with it. I love what I do. I love the discoveries that come along with it. So that, coupled with hard work, creates, I guess, what they call luck – you know, preparation and opportunity.”

This is the second cowboy movie Elba has starred in this year.

“Concrete Cowboy,” released in April, is a coming-of-age tale following15-year-old Cole, played by “Stranger Things” actor Caleb McLaughlin. Cole is sent to live in Philadelphia with his estranged father Harp, played by Elba, after getting expelled from his Detroit school.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

2K+
Followers
202
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Bill Pickett
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Person
Boaz Yakin
Person
Regina King
Person
Shawn Carter
Person
Edi Gathegi
Person
Caleb Mclaughlin
Person
Jonathan Majors
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Harder They Fall#Idris Elba Join Forces#Academy#British#Instagram A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's manager, royalty, religious leaders and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21, and...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Top US general in Afghanistan stepping down

The top U.S. commander leading forces in Afghanistan is reportedly set to step down on Monday, as the Pentagon's withdrawal effort from the region nears completion. Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, who has led the U.S.’s involvement in Afghanistan for nearly three years, will relinquish command during a ceremony in Kabul, The Washington Post and Reuters reported.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The director general of the World Health Organization on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO director...
Louisiana StatePosted by
CNN

Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards dies at 93

(CNN) — Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, a Democrat who served four terms as governor and nearly 10 years in federal prison for extortion, conspiracy and racketeering, has died at age 93. Edwards died peacefully Monday morning surround by his family and friends, Leo Honeycutt, a family spokesperson, told CNN...

Comments / 0

Community Policy