Giga Chikadze blasts fellow UFC featherweights for refusing to fight him: “Everybody is not picking up the phone”

By Adam D Martin
Cover picture for the article

Giga Chikadze blasted his fellow UFC featherweight rivals for refusing to fight him, saying that “everybody is not picking up the phone.”. Chikadze is currently the No. 10 ranked featherweight in the UFC. The 32-year-old Georgia native is a perfect 6-0 in the UFC and the last time we saw him, he picked up the biggest win of his career when he stopped Cub Swanson with a body kick in May. Since that fight, Chikadze has made it clear that he wants to get back into the Octagon as soon as possible. He’s spent essentially the last two months calling out nearly every top-10 fighter in the UFC featherweight division, but thus far, no one has picked up the phone to accept the fight.

UFCmmanews.com

Giga Chikadze Open To Fighting Wonderboy At Welterweight

UFC featherweight Giga Chikadze has said that he is open to fighting Stephen Thompson at 170 pounds in the future. Chikadze has been a leading name in the UFC’s recent Georgian invasion, with the likes of Merab Dvalishvili, Roman Dolidze and Ilia Topuria also making waves in the promotion in recent months.
UFCMMA Fighting

Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze in works for UFC main event on Aug. 28

Undefeated in six octagon appearances, Giga Chikadze has his first UFC headlining opportunity. MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Chikadze (13-2) will face veteran contender Edson Barboza (22-9) in a featherweight bout that will serve as the main event of a UFC Fight Night on Aug. 28. The bout was first reported by ESPN.
UFCchatsports.com

Fights on Tap: Chimaev vs. Jingliang, Barboza vs. Chikadze among 17 UFC bouts finalized

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions. It was a busy week of fight announcements in the UFC over the past seven days, with 17 bouts being made official. Among those included the return of Khamzat Chimaev, who hasn’t fought since his excellent 2020 campaign due to a long battle with COVID-19. Also, Edson Barboza will take on rising featherweight contender Giga Chikadze on August 28th.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Randy Couture Leaks Conor McGregor Paycheck

Randy Couture is not only a UFC Hall of Famer but one of the best fighters to ever put on a pair of gloves. However, he recently argued that top UFC star turned boxer Conor McGregor should have done more to fight against allegedly low fighter pay in the UFC. Conor McGregor recently called out this ‘scripted’ UFC fighter.
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
UFCPosted by
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Conor McGregor breaks leg in scary UFC 264 moment vs. Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor’s UFC 264 fight with Dustin Poirier ended with a rather scary injury after the Irishman appeared to break his left ankle in the first round. The fight had barely even started when McGregor twisted his ankle while trying to punch Poirier, only to see his ankle snap. It forced the fight to stop, giving Poirier the win in the much-anticipated trilogy.
UFCCBS Sports

UFC 264 predictions: Celebrities, fellow fighters make their picks for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3

One of the biggest fights of the year goes down on Saturday night when Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor meet in a rubber match in the lightweight main event of UFC 264. The pair top the loaded fight card set for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Big fights draw plenty of attention and almost everyone has an opinion on how the third meeting between Poirier and McGregor will go down.
UFCCBS Sports

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 odds, predictions: MMA insider shares surprising fight card picks

One of the most anticipated trilogies in combat sports will take place on Saturday, July 10 at UFC 264, as former two-division champion Conor McGregor takes on former interim titleholder Dustin Poirier in the main event. Their much-anticipated third clash tops the marquee from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the main UFC 264 fight card slated for a 10 p.m. ET start. McGregor is perhaps the biggest star ever employed by the promotion, but his mythical status has been diminished by losses in three of his last six fights. One of those defeats was a stoppage loss at the hands of Poirier, who cemented his own status as one of the sport's biggest stars with a clean knockout of the trash-talking Irishman in January.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Wife Reacts To ‘Cheating’ Rumor

According to Jesse On Fire, talked about initial reports which stated that Dustin Poirier had gotten the back-end for his first fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 178, which saw The Notorious One defeating The Diamond. However, it seems Dustin Poirier had no back-end at all for his fight against The Notorious One. Megan Fox also recently dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

Dana White gives Conor McGregor injury update and it’s concerning

UFC president Dana White gave an update on Conor McGregor’s health following a leg break at UFC 264. UFC president Dana White held his post-fight press conference following a wild night at UFC 264 and provided a troublesome update on Conor McGregor’s leg injury. McGregor will go straight into surgery...
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 264 results: Live stream updates, highlights, fight videos | ‘McGregor vs Poirier 3’

UFC 264 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+. biggest box office draw, Conor McGregor, who will battle Dustin Poirier for a third (and likely final) time inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, before a capacity crowd. After McGregor defeated Poirier at UFC 178 back in 2014, “The Diamond” evened the score at UFC 257 earlier this year, setting up “the most highly anticipated rubber match in UFC history.” The winner of the 155-pound showdown — which is scheduled for five, five-minute rounds — will have eternal bragging rights, as well as the inside track on a future Lightweight title shot. In UFC 264’s PPV main event, an intriguing Welterweight match up between two former title challengers, Gilbert Burns (No. 2) and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (No. 4) will establish some much-needed title contender clarity moving forward.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

Is Sean O’Malley fighting at UFC 264?

Will bantamweight star Sean O’Malley be in action at UFC 264?. Sean O’Malley was supposed to step back into the Octagon for the second time in 2021 at UFC 264. He was scheduled to take on the always dangerous Louis Smolka. The fight was set to kick off the PPV main card.

