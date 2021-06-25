Devin Booker broke his nose in three places during WCF Game 2 incident

Playing with a broken nose, a masked Devin Booker and his Phoenix Suns didn’t blame the loss on his injury. On Thursday night, the Suns dropped Game 3 of the NBA’s Western Conference Finals playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Clipper, 106-92, which brings the series lead to 2-1 in favor of Phoenix. During Game 2 the other night, Booker’s nose connected with the head of Clippers guard Patrick Beverley which immediately required Booker to make his way back to the locker room as blood leaked from his face. He would return for the fourth quarter of that game, but with stitches in his bent nose.