Arrow Video's September Lineup Is Stacked! CHILDREN OF THE CORN 4K UHD, LEGEND, Cold War Creatures, And Much More
In their latest attempt to drive international home video fanatics to the brink of poverty, Arrow Video has announced their very impressive September lineup of releases. First up, releasing in the US and Canada only will be the limited edition Blu-ray of Ridley Scott's Legend, both theatrical and director's cut editions. Also coming to North America is the 4K UHD debut of Children of the Corn as well as '80s slasher Death Screams.screenanarchy.com