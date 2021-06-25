Man wanted in murder of woman killed in her kitchen under arrest in Puerto Rico, Hartford police say. Second suspect still on the lam.

Sylvia Cordova, who police say was an unintended victim, was killed in her Sisson Avenue home June 9. Photo by Brad Horrigan | bhorrigan@courant.com Brad Horrigan/The Hartford Courant

A man police believe is responsible for the death of a Hartford grandmother who was shot while cooking in her kitchen this month is in custody in Puerto Rico, police said Friday.

Omar Reyes, 21, of Martin Street in Hartford, is awaiting extradition to Connecticut, where he will be charged with murder and other charges in connection to the death of 56-year-old Sylvia “Pebbles” Cordova, they said.

Police said they have a warrant for Reyes and for a second man, Edwin Roman, 24, of Garden Street in Hartford. They don’t know where Roman is; anyone with information is asked to call the department’s tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

“We want the community’s help to find him,” Jennifer Hernandez-Cordova, one of Cordova’s daughters, said Friday evening. “We’re so hurt. Broken. We just want to let everybody know that we want this man to be caught because right now his picture is out there ... and he’s going to get that spread. He needs to be behind bars before he causes harm to anyone else’s family.”

U.S. Marshals and members of the Puerto Rico Police Department took Reyes into custody Tuesday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. In addition to murder, he faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a large capacity magazine.

The warrant for Roman’s arrest was approved Thursday and includes the same charges, police said.

Cordova was known as a kind-hearted “block mom” who insisted on serving visitors her Puerto Rican home cooking. She leaves behind six children and 14 grandchildren.

Some of those children, including Hernandez-Cordova, gathered Friday outside the home in which their mother was killed, asking that anyone with information step forward.

“It’s not worth it. It’s not worth it for you to throw your life away to try and protect someone that took the life of someone that was innocent,” she said.

Cordova died June 9 when a bullet from an assault rifle being fired on the street ripped through the front of her home at 26-28 Sisson Ave. and hit her in the neck while she was cooking.

“This home is where she felt the safest, or where we thought was the safest, and her life ended. We don’t know why. We just know that it happened,” Hernandez-Cordova said. “ This pain is unbearable. ... She was our mother. We love her. She was caring, loving, she wasn’t a bad person. Like right now, if she was this, she would not be vengeful. She would be like ‘Let the cops get them. Let them face charges.’”

Police learned the gunman had been riding a scooter and had fired an AK-47, apparently at someone else. The gun was later recovered in the backyard of a North End home.

Geovanny Hernandez, one of Cordova’s son, pleaded for change surrounding gun laws, especially for convicted felons.

“We want harsher punishments for these guys who get caught with a gun and have a felony. They should have no bond,” Hernandez said. “If they want to argue that, well, put them on house arrest with a bracelet monitoring these guys because something’s got to give. ... How many people have been devastated by all these shootings, all these crimes, from previously convicted felons with guns?”

Asked what the family wants to tell Roman, the answer was simple — “Turn yourself in.”

“We will never be the same and I want them to live with that,” Hernandez-Cordova said. “They’re going to find you.”

