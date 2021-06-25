What time is Rick and Morty season 5 episode 2 released this weekend?

Rick and Morty’s newest episode has a familiar voice in a brand new character with Alison Brie. In this installment, the Community actress is playing a Captain Planet doppelganger named Planetina. Rick and Morty fans have been looking forward to this pastiche since the season was announced. There are some “Tina-teers” to play off of the other Captain Planet shenanigans. (Things get a bit weird, but of course, they do, it’s the only way Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland know how to get down.) Community actors are a sure bet to be around at some point with the previous work with the show’s creators. Still, among all the mainstays, Brie occupies a certain special place among the fanbase because of how memorable Annie could be in some of the episode’s plots. You can probably bet that there will be some people talking about her appearance as Planetina this week.