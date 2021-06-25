Cancel
Lilibet's Birth Certificate Reveals Something About Prince Harry

By Lindsay Barton
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On June 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, according to CNN. The first name stems from Queen Elizabeth's family nickname and her middle name is a special nod to Prince Harry and Prince William's mother. Although no official photos have been released of the newest royal, she is eighth in line to the throne and is a dual citizen of the United States and the United Kingdom.

U.K.Posted by
Page Six

Not in my palace! As king, Charles will not let grandson Archie be prince: report

Prince Harry’s son Archie will never become a prince under his grandfather’s plan for a slimmed-down monarchy, a new report said. Prince Charles, who is likely to be the next British king, is determined to limit the number of key royals in an effort to appease his future subjects — who he believes don’t want to pay for a bloated monarchy, The Daily Mail reported Saturday.
CelebritiesPopculture

Prince Charles Will Reportedly Prevent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids From Receiving Titles

Prince Charles has allegedly made a drastic decision to slim down the Royal Family and is planning on denying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children from having the titles of prince and princess when he becomes king. The Daily Mail reports that Charles is determined to cut costs as a way to appease his subjects and that this isn't a personal decision, but is simply business. "Charles has never made any secret of the fact that he wants a slimmed-down Monarchy when he becomes King," a source told The Sun. "He realizes that the public don't want to pay for a huge Monarchy and, as he said, the balcony at Buckingham Palace would probably collapse."
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Here's Kate Middleton's Title When Prince William Becomes King

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, will get a new title when her husband, Prince William, becomes King. The noble titles of Duke, Duchess, Earl, Countess, etc., form part of a peerage system. The system forms the hierarchy of power in British politics. Members of the peerage system, called Peers, were...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Prince William, Prince Harry Were Arguing at Prince Philip’s Funeral

The rift continues. According to royal expert Robert Lacey, Prince William and Prince Harry didn’t get along at their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in April. “Some inching towards reconciliation seemed in progress. … But those hopes were dashed within minutes of the siblings getting inside the castle and beyond camera vision. They started quarreling again,” the Battle of Brothers author wrote in a recent Daily Mail op-ed.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Prince George has the most adorable nickname for Prince William

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. We love knowing about all the royal family’s nicknames for each other because it proves that, really, they’re just like us. Prince Harry has a very sweet nickname for Kate Middleton – he reportedly calls her ‘Cath’ – and he refers to his wife, Meghan Markle, as ‘Meg’. And Meghan’s pals call Harry ‘Haz’. Cute? We think so.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Diana at 60: How would the Princess of Wales have dressed in 2021?

The late Princess Diana's wardrobe has been immortalized in books, exhibitions, Netflix series, tribute photo shoots in Vogue and even a musical. From her fairytale wedding gown to the so-called "revenge dress" she wore after Prince Charles admitted to infidelity, the world witnessed her style transformation into the "People's Princess."
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Prince Harry Says Daughter Lilibet Is So Different From Little Archie Already

They say having one kid is like, well, having one kid, but once you have two children the balancing act really begins and it seems like Prince Harry agrees. In London today for the highly-anticipated unveiling of his mother Princess Diana’s statue on what would have been her 60th birthday (July 1), the Duke of Sussex talked all things fatherhood with fellow new dad Ed Sheeran (he and wife Cherry Seaborn had their daughter Lyra Antarctica 10 months ago) at the 2021 WellChild Awards, according to Hello! magazine. Harry was a surprise guest at the charity event and chatted for the first time about new daughter, Lilibet Diana.
Celebritieshngn.com

Expert Says Prince Charles Makes 'Clumsy' Mistake With Archie as Friends Reveal Why He Refuses to Attend Diana's Statue Unveiling

Prince Charles will not be present for Princess Diana's upcoming statue unveiling. The 72-year-old Prince of Wales was also notably missing from commemorative ceremonies honoring Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death, preferring instead to spend time with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at the royal family's residence in Scotland.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Royal Expert Claims Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Done This To The Queen

Many people believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blindsided Queen Elizabeth when they told her that they planned on stepping down as senior members of the royal family and moving out of the UK. The rumors had been all over the media for months, so it's no surprise that Oprah Winfrey asked Harry about it during their sit-down interview that aired on March 7. Harry responded point blank: "No, I never blindsided my grandmother. I have too much respect for her," he said, according to People magazine. However, there have since been reports that Prince William was most upset with Harry for "blindsiding" their grandmother, regardless of what Harry's side of the story may be. "That was it for William, he felt they'd blindsided the Queen in such an insulting and disrespectful way," a source told The Sunday Times (via The Sun).
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The One Sign Harry Is Questioning "All That He Gave Up," Sources Say

When Prince Harry returned to the U.K. for the unveiling of the long-awaited statue of his mother, royal watchers held their breath, unsure of what the visit would look like after months of shocking revelations from the Duke of Sussex, ranging from allegations of racism, to criticisms of his father and grandparents' child rearing, to claims he didn't get support for his mental health struggles.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Prince William Reportedly Told Prince Harry That Meghan Markle Had an "Agenda"

In an extract from his newly updated book Battle of Brothers, which is currently being serialized by The Times of London, royal historian and The Crown consultant Robert Lacey wrote that William shared with Harry his belief that Meghan Markle had an "agenda." The resulting fight between the brothers, Lacey wrote, left William "deeply wounded" and Harry "equally furious"—and Harry and Meghan on the path to ultimately leave the royal family, and William, behind.
U.K.marketresearchtelecast.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton dismiss Prince Harry from their Father’s Day dedication

British royalty, as well as all the families of the world are celebrating Father’s Day this Sunday. The prince William, 38 years old, and Kate Middleton, 39, sent an emotional message to all parents in the world. The couple released a short video with photos of the actual parents hanging on a cork board. But, what drew attention is that in their selection they ruled out Prince Harry.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The Palace Has Issued This "Warning Shot" to Harry & Meghan, Say Sources

Historically, the Royal Family's response to rumors and tabloid stories has been summed up by five words: "Keep calm and carry on." But now, things are changing. In recent weeks, the Palace has made clear that they are no longer going to remain silent if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, or friends and supporters in their camp, put out what they deem to be "false or misleading statements" detrimental to the royals, as Best Life reported last month. Though it may have taken some time for the royals to come to that conclusion, a new showdown over a comment in a documentary has proven their approach has evolved.

