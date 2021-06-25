Lilibet's Birth Certificate Reveals Something About Prince Harry
On June 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, according to CNN. The first name stems from Queen Elizabeth's family nickname and her middle name is a special nod to Prince Harry and Prince William's mother. Although no official photos have been released of the newest royal, she is eighth in line to the throne and is a dual citizen of the United States and the United Kingdom.www.nickiswift.com