Paul George ended up unfortunately being one of the main subjects of criticism after the LA Clippers‘ loss in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. George struggled to be efficient in the contest, making just 5 of 20 shots for 23 points, and hitting only one three-point shot out of nine. That being said, nobody else could make shots either, on either team. The Suns shot 36% from the field, and 20% from three-point land. The Clippers shot 32.5% from the field and 16.1% from three.