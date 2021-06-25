Dua Lipa Is Unrecognizable With Long Red Hair For Fierce Versace Campaign – Photo

Dua Lipa looks completely unrecognizable in a new Versace campaign as she debuted brand new long red hair!. When it comes to Dua Lipa, 25, she is constantly surprising us and that’s exactly what she did for the new Versace Fall-Winter 2021 campaign. The singer usually has short black hair but in the new photo, she rocked brand new long, bright red hair done by hairstylist, Paul Hanlon. Her hair was down and straight with front bangs while she rocked a black leather hat on top. As for her outfit, she looked amazing when she rocked a tight short-sleeve red and blue La Greca patterned mini dress with opaque black tights, a thick black belt around her tiny waist, and a matching tote bag.