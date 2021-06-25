Cancel
Lafayette, LA

6th Annual Julian’s Diaper Drive

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 16 days ago
Love of People’s Julian’s 6th Annual Diaper Drive will accept diaper donations at several locations from July 1 - 24, and the final day, July 24, will be a drive-thru diaper drop-off from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at LoPs offices at 1400 NW Evangeline Thruway.

Julian’s Diaper Drive collects diapers to donate in support of local women, women’s shelters, and the aging population, throughout Acadiana. Diaper donations will be accepted at multiple drop-off locations from July 1 - 23.

Drop-off hours at participating locations are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and locations include Hub City Ford , Drip IV Therapies , Rise Physical Therapy and Sports Lab , Better Business Bureau of Acadiana , and the Lafayette Travel Visitors' Center. St. Barnabas Episcopal Church of Lafayette is a community partner with LoP for the diaper drive.

“This being our 6th year doing this,” said Johnathan Williams, founder of the Love of People non-profit, and the diaper drive. “We've stayed consistent with the message. Helping Others Help Others."

Donations and proceeds will be distributed to charitable organizations in Lafayette: The Outreach Center’s Lighthouse Family Shelter, Baby & Me Boutique, and LoP’s The Lending Closet for aging creatives. Donated goods will also be distributed to The Thendsted Center in Grand Coteau.

