Waco, TX

Police investigating shooting at barbershop in North Waco that left one person dead

25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 16 days ago
Shortly before 9:10 am on Friday, June 25, 2021, Waco Police officers were sent to 1623 Herring Ave. in response to a shooting that had occurred.

The caller informed dispatchers that he had just shot a person and after speaking with dispatchers, he began performing CPR on the victim.

When officers arrived on the scene, they took over life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived.

The male victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White at Hillcrest where he died as a result of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Timothy Danforth of Waco, his family has been notified.

According to investigators, the two men got into an altercation at the barbershop, during which the owner displayed a firearm.

The altercation continued when Danforth was shot once, the shooter remained on the scene and has been cooperating with investigators.

There have been no charges filed against the shooter and this investigation is still ongoing.

