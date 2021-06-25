New pastor chosen for Skaneateles First Presbyterian Church

SKANEATELES — The First Presbyterian Church of Skaneateles recently announced the selection of a new pastor with plans for his first sermon to be held atr 10 a.m. on Aug. 1.

Rev. Michael Hill has been charged with providing pastoral counseling to those that need it, visitation if appropriate, and he will be presiding over worship services, baptisms, weddings, funerals and communion services.

In a release announcing the selection of Hill, the church outlined what the nominating committee was searching for in a pastor.

“It is important that everyone is aware of the type of leader the Pastoral Nominating Committee was charged with finding. First on our list was a person with a true connection to God. Michael has that,” the release said. “We were looking for a person who could deliver a great sermon, one in which the implications of the Bible can be translated into how we as Christians and Presbyterians should be approaching the world around us. We were seeking a person who is willing to hold onto traditions, but who would also provide us with room to grow into the 21st century.”

The release goes on to detail some of the mission for Hill as it has been envisioned by the church on a wider scale.

“We already have several areas of mission we’ve been working on, but we are hoping that Rev. Hill will assist us in reaching out to single parent families, folks afflicted with cancer, and projects that protect our beautiful environment,” the release said. “He will be helping us to continue the work already begun with the Eastern Farm Workers, St. Lucy’s and the Samaritan Center (soup kitchens in Syracuse), OnPoint (support of minority college students), The Manor (home for elderly), A.M.E. Zion Church and the Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantry.”

Hill will also be focusing on matters at the church.

“Pastor Hill will be working with our current staff to keep things running here at church,” the release said. “He is a teaching elder who values Christian education, and he would like to help us expand our current offerings. He may teach, but he may also encourage others to teach. The Christian Education committee would like to ultimately hire someone to work specifically on Christian Ed, but Michael’s guidance in the choosing of that person will be extremely important. We wanted a man who would be willing to work with the Cayuga-Syracuse Presbytery, and who wanted to be a part of the Skaneateles Community. To that end, Michael will be renting a home in Skaneateles until he can find an appropriate home to purchase in the area, that can accommodate his family and not break the bank.”

The church is also encouraging its memebers to play an active role in the future of the church.

“The list of what we want a pastor to help us with is long, and impossible for one man to do on their own,” the release said. “We are counting on all of the members of the congregation to step up and assist Rev. Hill with the work he’s been tasked to do. Please consider how your time and talents can help support this new pastor, as he encourages us to do the work of Christ. And come to worship, wearing your nametag, to help Pastor Hill learn who we are.”

The church encourages members to attend Hill’s service on Aug. 1 or if they can’t attend to watch the Facebook Live stream that morning.