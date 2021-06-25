Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skaneateles, NY

New pastor chosen for Skaneateles First Presbyterian Church

By Jason Gabak
Posted by 
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YZjNr_0af91N5l00

SKANEATELES — The First Presbyterian Church of Skaneateles recently announced the selection of a new pastor with plans for his first sermon to be held atr 10 a.m. on Aug. 1.

Rev. Michael Hill has been charged with providing pastoral counseling to those that need it, visitation if appropriate, and he will be presiding over worship services, baptisms, weddings, funerals and communion services.

In a release announcing the selection of Hill, the church outlined what the nominating committee was searching for in a pastor.

“It is important that everyone is aware of the type of leader the Pastoral Nominating Committee was charged with finding. First on our list was a person with a true connection to God. Michael has that,” the release said. “We were looking for a person who could deliver a great sermon, one in which the implications of the Bible can be translated into how we as Christians and Presbyterians should be approaching the world around us. We were seeking a person who is willing to hold onto traditions, but who would also provide us with room to grow into the 21st century.”

The release goes on to detail some of the mission for Hill as it has been envisioned by the church on a wider scale.

“We already have several areas of mission we’ve been working on, but we are hoping that Rev. Hill will assist us in reaching out to single parent families, folks afflicted with cancer, and projects that protect our beautiful environment,” the release said. “He will be helping us to continue the work already begun with the Eastern Farm Workers, St. Lucy’s and the Samaritan Center (soup kitchens in Syracuse), OnPoint (support of minority college students), The Manor (home for elderly), A.M.E. Zion Church and the Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantry.”

Hill will also be focusing on matters at the church.

“Pastor Hill will be working with our current staff to keep things running here at church,” the release said. “He is a teaching elder who values Christian education, and he would like to help us expand our current offerings. He may teach, but he may also encourage others to teach. The Christian Education committee would like to ultimately hire someone to work specifically on Christian Ed, but Michael’s guidance in the choosing of that person will be extremely important. We wanted a man who would be willing to work with the Cayuga-Syracuse Presbytery, and who wanted to be a part of the Skaneateles Community. To that end, Michael will be renting a home in Skaneateles until he can find an appropriate home to purchase in the area, that can accommodate his family and not break the bank.”

The church is also encouraging its memebers to play an active role in the future of the church.

“The list of what we want a pastor to help us with is long, and impossible for one man to do on their own,” the release said. “We are counting on all of the members of the congregation to step up and assist Rev. Hill with the work he’s been tasked to do. Please consider how your time and talents can help support this new pastor, as he encourages us to do the work of Christ. And come to worship, wearing your nametag, to help Pastor Hill learn who we are.”

The church encourages members to attend Hill’s service on Aug. 1 or if they can’t attend to watch the Facebook Live stream that morning.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
398
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Skaneateles, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Pastor#Christian Church#Church Of Christ#Christians#Presbyterians#The Eastern Farm Workers#Onpoint#Manor#A M E Zion Church#Christian Education#The Skaneateles Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Skaneateles, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Seven Skaneateles students earn Seal of Biliteracy

SKANEATELES — Seven Skaneateles High School students recently earned a Seal of Biliteracy. In order to achieve this, students had to present on either their project, essay or portfolio to demonstrate their proficiency in the target language (Latin, French or Spanish). The students’ work and presentation had to demonstrate the four language modalities: reading, writing, listening and speaking.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Solar discussion continues in Fenner

The town of Fenner will continue a public hearing on a proposed local law regulating solar facilities at its meeting on July 14. The public hearing will begin at 8:15 at Fenner Town Hall. The law would regulate small solar systems that are intended for individual residences, businesses and farms....
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee announces new fine arts director

CAMILLUS– On June 16, Sarah Gentile was appointed by the West Genesee Board of Education as the new fine arts director replacing Bill Davern who retired Jul 1. Gentile has served the Syracuse City School District for 23 years. Most recently, she has been the supervisor of fine arts since 2013. Previous to that time she was a peer observer and music teacher.
Derrick

New pastors named at OC churches

The Rev. Thomas Carr has been appointed to the Trinity, Plumer and Bethel United Methodist churches. He began his duties Thursday and will be headquartered at the Trinity church on Center Street, Oil City.
La Crosse, WIWiscnews.com

Diocese removes Father Altman as pastor of La Crosse church

The Diocese of La Crosse announced Friday that it was removing a controversial La Crosse priest from his role as pastor. Father James Altman will no longer serve as pastor of St. James the Less, a Catholic church on La Crosse's north side, after he delivered a slew of political messaging and misinformation that has caused pushback.
Homewood, ALhooversun.com

Shades Crest Baptist Church calls Nic Seaborn as new pastor

Shades Crest Baptist Church on Sunday called Nic Seaborn to be the church’s new pastor after a 10-month search. Seaborn, 32, currently is the senior pastor at Raleigh Avenue Baptist Church in Homewood. He preached at Shades Crest Baptist Sunday morning, and the church voted unanimously afterward to invite him to be their pastor, said Cathy Bearden, a member of the church’s pastor search committee.
Gloucester Point, VAgazettejournal.net

Bethany Methodist welcomes new pastor

Bethany United Methodist Church, Gloucester Point, has welcomed its new pastor, the Rev. Moonsup “Paul” Song. He has been in ministry for many years, most recently in Christiansburg. His educational background includes Wesley Theological Seminary, Doctor of Ministry; Wesley Theological Seminary, Master of Divinity; Seoul Methodist Seminary, Master of Theology; Soongsil University, BA, social work major, English minor.
Skaneateles, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Curbstone Festival returns to Skaneateles

SKANEATELES — After being rescheduled and relocated last year due to the pandemic, Skaneateles’ Curbstone Festival and Sidewalk Sales return to the village this summer, July 15-17. The family-friendly event runs along Genesee, Jordan and Fennell streets. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Religionroblawnews.com

Beulah UMC welcomes new pastor

Beulah United Methodist Church is welcoming newly appointed pastor David Kelly who will join Beulah from the Bright Star Parish in Griggsville. Subscribe to Lawrenceville Daily Record today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Gulf Shores, ALmulletwrapper.net

G.S. First Presbyterian Vacation Bible School July 25-29

G.S. First Presbyterian Vacation Bible School July 25-29 First Presbyterian Church of Gulf Shores will host a free vacation bible school July 25-29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on its campus at 309 E. 21st Ave. in Gulf Shores. The theme is “Great Big Beautiful World” and it is an interactive vacation bible school where children explore, celebrate, and care for God’s good creation.
Smethport, PABradford Era

New pastor appointed

SMETHPORT — The United Methodist Churches of Smethport and Crosby announce the appointment of their new pastor, Rev. Beverly A. Spore. Spore has served churches in the Erie-Meadville, Connellsville, and Greensburg districts prior to coming to the Potato Creek Charge. Spore’s first services will be this Sunday, July 4, at...
Chester, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Items sought for Community Presbyterian Church Peach Festival in Chester

CHESTER - Household donations are being sought for the Saturday, Aug. 7 Peach Festival at Community Presbyterian Church, 220 Main St. Items may be dropped off starting on Tuesday, July 6 through the middle of the month. Drop off hours are 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday, as well as from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Beaumont, TXOrange Leader

From new home to new pastor; Church continues to move forward

In November 2019, a congregation small in numbers but large in faith purchased a building and on Sunday, a pastor was installed. Pastor Dr. Reginald Allen Sr. has served 45 years in ministry. “My started here the first Sunday in May,” Allen said. “I love the church. The people made...
Religionbeaconjournal.com

New pastor preaches at First Congregational Church of Tallmadge

First Congregational Church of Tallmadge announces the Rev. Daniel J Doty has accepted the call to become the church's new full-time minister and pastor. Doty is an Ohio native, born in Columbus Grove, and baptized and confirmed in the Columbus Grove United Church of Christ. He attended Bowling Green State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in music education. He taught in Ohio public schools for four years before answering his call to ministry.
Cleburne, TXCleburne Times-Review

Farewell Fiesta; First Baptist Church honors retiring Pastor Danny Crosby

Mariachi music rang from the activity center at First Baptist Church of Cleburne on Sunday night as a Farewell Fiesta took place for Pastor Danny Crosby, who is retiring from full-time ministry. Sunday will be his final service, following the announcement in February of his plans for retirement. Highlighting the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy