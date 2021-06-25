Cancel
Elbridge, NY

ESL program grows within JECSD

By Jason Gabak
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 16 days ago
ELBRIDGE — Danuta Goldmann is no stranger to learning a new language. Along with English, she speaks Polish, Russian, Spanish, and Finnish. Understanding what it takes to learn a new language helps her communicate better with students who are new to English. Goldmann teaches 17 students, from kindergarten through high school, in English as a Second Language.

“I realize more and more how my background helps me connect with students,” said Goldmann. “It takes all of my skills that I sharpen every single day, I learn something new, and I’m not ashamed to show them that I am in a learning progress as well.”

She grew up in Poland, where her dad saw her potential for teaching at an early age. He spoke seven languages and translated books as a career. Goldmann was inspired by her dad, who she says could communicate with anyone.

“I think when we are happy and friendly, anyone, anywhere we go feels the same way, and it reflects,” Goldmann added. “The beauty of English as a second language is to have English as a common denominator. That’s the magic and the beauty of English.”

She sees each of her students every single day, either by zoom or in-person. Goldmann follows a curriculum, but often tailors lessons based on what they’re learning about in other classes. They can focus on anything from reading, to writing, to science. It all depends on how experienced her students are with the English language.

“Support comes before knowledge. If they know they are supported, they can do anything,” said Goldmann.

When she first started teaching with Jordan-Elbridge, Goldmann said she had about five or six ESL students. Now, she’s teaching 17. There are students from Guatemala, Poland, the Philippines, China and more. The entire district benefits from having students from all different backgrounds.

“It teaches people to respect somebody. Diversity is the key,” said Goldmann.

Even when students become proficient and test-out of ESL, the support system doesn’t end. Goldmann continues to see each student, though for less time during the day. She says working together with the English Language Arts teachers across the three schools is key for tracking student progress.

Danuta Goldmann teaches English as a Second Language. Goldmann compares her students to a perennial garden. Some students blossom with little tending, while others need more time to grow to their full potential.

