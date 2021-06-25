Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato to Spread Love During Streamed Pride Concerts
I know they aren’t on the Disney channel anymore, but if you had to pick, Miley or Demi, who would you choose? Both artists are scheduled to host separate Pride events today for different streaming platforms. Miley Cyrus is set to headline the Stand By You pride concert streaming exclusively on NBC’s Peacock network. Demi Lovato, on the other hand, is hosting YouTube Pride Party 2021 alongside a number of additional hosts. Both openly queer artists advocate heavily for the LGBTQ+ community.talentrecap.com