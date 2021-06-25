Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Clevelanders gather for opening of Wendy Park Bridge, Whiskey Island bike trail

Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 16 days ago

(Share The River/Twitter)

By Collin Cunningham

(CLEVELAND) Clevelanders gathered on Thursday at the West Bank of the Flats to celebrate the opening of the Wendy Park Bridge, which closes the distance between Wendy Park and the river's western edge.

Per Cleveland.com, the 11 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony also recognized the Whiskey Island Connector Trail bike path, a 1.25-mile passageway that bridges Wendy Park and Edgewater Park in Lakewood. Both the 500-foot bridge and off-road bike path are designed to make travel easier for drivers and bikers, respectively.

“We’re thrilled to reconnect Cleveland with its lakefront with the opening of the Wendy Park Bridge and Whiskey Island Trail,” Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman said at the opening, according to 3News. “The Re-Connecting Cleveland project is a testament to the strength of partnerships and regional collaboration in creating a more equitable and accessible transportation network in Northeast Ohio.”

With the completion of the bridge and trail, the same station reported that all of the projects birthed by a $16.45 million Obama-era grant have now been completed. Known as the "Re-Connecting Cleveland TIGER Grant," the allocation allowed for the creation of new transportation structures including the Red Line Greenway bike trail, the Cleveland Lakefront Bikeway Connector and the Canal Basin Park Connector.

The Wendy Park Bridge and Greenway cost about $6 million each to complete each, while the Whiskey Island Connector was around $3.6 million and the Lakefront Bikeway and Canal Basin connectors had a sticker price in the neighborhood of $800,000.

All of the major portions of the bridge have been in place since the end of March when Cleveland Metroparks tweeted a timelapse video of crews dropping them into place using cranes.

Cleveland Scene wrote that crews finished work on connector sections of another bike path — the Towpath Trail, which links Cleveland to Akron — earlier in the month. And Ideastream reported on June 22 that the Metroparks announced the construction of a new, 25-acre "Brighton Park" in the city's Old Brooklyn neighborhood that will serve as a connector between the Towpath and Brookside Park.

