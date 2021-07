I am a proud citizen of the United States of America. I vote, I go to church, I pay my taxes, and I follow the law of the land for the most part. However, I feel like I may have kicked a hornet's nest with a question that I posted to my personal Facebook page this morning. If you missed it, I asked, 'With the 4th of July coming up... if our forefathers could see us today, what would have them rolling over in their graves?'