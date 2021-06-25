Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Volunteer of the Month: Tom Blanchard

By Mel Rubenstein
SYRACUSE — When I contacted Lauren Whitman at the American Red Cross to see if they had a volunteer in this area that they would recommend to be featured in this column, I received this answer: “Thank you so much for reaching out to the Red Cross and considering highlighting our amazing volunteers! We have a volunteer from our important Blood Transportation Team that we would love to highlight. His name is Tom Blanchard.”

Blanchard was born in Albany and was 2 years old when his parents moved the family to Syracuse.

Blanchard and his wife, Susan, were married in 1981, and now live in Jamesville. They have two adult children, Chris and Caitlin, who both reside and work in the Syracuse area.

Blanchard’s work experience has been diverse with a career path that has led to many interesting opportunities. Following graduation from St. Lawrence University with a bachelor of arts in government, he attended law school at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts where he received a JD degree. His first job following law school was with a firm in Oswego, where he worked for two years. This was a valuable experience and exposed him to the day-to-day practice of law.

“After this stint in private practice I made a decision to change directions,” Blanchard said. “While I considered alternative career tracks that would still utilize my legal training, I spent six months painting and roofing houses, jobs that I had done during my college days. These jobs were acquired through a connection I had with a local contractor who knew me and who was good enough to refer jobs that were too small for his crew. Lessons learned: it is good early on in one’s life to build good relationships with others and there is nothing wrong with physical labor.”

Blanchard spent the next 35 plus years with the state legislature and then the Metropolitan Development Association (now CenterState CEO).

In Albany, he worked in the state assembly for Assemblyman Michael Bragman as a legislative assistant, legislative director, and then chief of staff.

“These positions offered increasingly responsible duties and challenges and provided me with opportunities to write and negotiate bills and legislation, interact with district constituents and diverse interest groups, and work with a tremendous group of people, both in Albany and in Mr. Bragman’s North Syracuse District office,” Blanchard said.

As his family grew it became increasingly important to Blanchard that he spend less time on the Thruway, commuting every week, and was fortunate to make a change and secure a position with CenterState CEO, the business leadership organization that resulted from the merger of the Metropolitan Development Association and Greater Syracuse Chamber of Commerce.

Kevin Schwab, vice president, public policy and government relations at CenterState CEO, said; “In his time at the MDA (later CenterState CEO), Tom was a quiet, driving force behind some of the region’s most consequential business attraction and development projects. His effectiveness is attributable as much to his inherent likeability as his tremendous talent and hard work. The redevelopment of the former GM-Fisher Guide plant, the expansion of Novelis aluminum, and attraction of companies including Bitzer Scroll, Marquardt Switches and the headquarters of Saab USA are just a few projects with Tom’s fingerprints on them. Collectively, these companies now employ thousands of Central New Yorkers.”

Blanchard’s early volunteer opportunities centered around his children’s activities, serving as a coach in both the Midstate Youth Hockey Association and the Fayetteville Manlius Little League where his daughter played softball.

“Through those experiences, Susan and I met many wonderful people and families,” Blanchard said. “I have also served as a member of the board of trustees of our church, a board member of the YMCA, and more recently as a board member and active volunteer at the Samaritan Center and as a volunteer transportation specialist (driver) for the American Red Cross (Blood Services).”

“I was first introduced to Red Cross volunteer opportunities by a friend and business associate who invited me to join him and other volunteers in the Red Cross ‘Sound the Alarm’ program,” Blanchard went on to say. “Through the ‘Sound the Alarm’ program, Red Cross volunteers spend time in at-risk communities educating people about home fire safety, help families create an escape plan, and in partnership with fire departments install smoke alarms by appointment. (In-home visits currently are postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.) This introduction led to an invitation to a meeting at the Syracuse Red Cross offices where Red Cross staff spoke about a wide variety of volunteer opportunities in areas such as Disaster Services, Service to the Armed Forces, Preparedness and Health and Safety, and Biomedical (Blood) Services.”

For the past three years Blanchard has served as a member of the Syracuse Volunteer Driver program.

As a volunteer driver he picks up and transports blood products from area blood drives.

“During a typical month, I drive about 1,500 miles and transport blood from 10-12 sites,” he said. “Blood drive sites include schools, hospitals, businesses, places of worship, non-profits and service organizations and many others. The Syracuse region is quite large and encompasses Central New York, the North Country and the Mohawk Valley. Red Cross vehicles are available for our use, training is provided and there is a lot of flexibility in terms of scheduling which is all done on-line. In terms of requirements, a valid New York State driver’s license with a minimum of three years driving experience and a verifiable and safe driving record must be demonstrated. The ability to lift boxes containing blood products of up to 45 pounds and carry for short distances should also be taken into account. Drivers are asked to be available for a minimum of two shifts per month.”

Ned Bloom, senior volunteer recruitment specialist of the Eastern New York Region of the American Red Cross says, “We are extremely proud of our volunteers and the amazing work they do. In fact, nearly 90% of everything the Red Cross does is done and led by volunteers. Among our biggest needs currently is that of blood transport volunteer. These heroes are delivering the gift of life…literally!”

Outside of volunteering, Blanchard enjoys being a grandfather, relaxing at the family’s camp on Charleston Lake (Ontario, Canada), hiking in our state and county parks, and letting his beagles take him for walks a couple times a day.

To recommend someone to be featured in this column contact Mel Rubenstein: [email protected].

