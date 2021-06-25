Trace Adkins Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of Debut with ‘The Way I Wanna Go’

Today (June 25) marks the 25th anniversary of Trace Adkins’ 1996 debut record, Dreamin’ Out Loud. In celebration, the country star has announced his forthcoming 13th studio set, titled The Way I Wanna Go, featuring quite a cast of collaborators, which include Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Pitbull, Snoop Dogg, and Melissa Etheridge.

“I don’t know where my place is gonna be when the history of what I did is written,” reflects Adkins in a press statement, “but 90 percent of the time, I said what I wanted to say and stuck to my guns and did what I wanted to do. This album is as good as anything I’ve ever done. I am at the top of my game right now as far as my craft goes. I’m better at this than I’ve ever been in my life.

“I’ve got to the point I think in my career where it’s all up to me now,” he continues. “I can do whatever I want to do, and that’s a beautiful place to be. I love where I’m at, I really do. I’ve had the perfect career, and I’m right where I want to be.”

25 songs, produced by Mickey Jack Cones and Derek George, promises to offer fans a wide swath of Adkins’ signature style, sweeping from ballads to the honky-tonk. Limited edition merchandise, as well as a commemorative 25th anniversary personalized platinum plaque, autographed CDs, and cowboy hats, will accompanying the release.

The Way I Wanna Go arrives August 27 on Verge Records. With today’s announcement, Adkins has released the Pitbull and Luke Bryan-starring “Where the Country Girls At” collaboration.

Check out the album track list (with songwriting credits) below.