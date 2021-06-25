Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Trace Adkins Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of Debut with ‘The Way I Wanna Go’

By Jason Scott
Posted by 
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1NDq_0af90rAQ00

Today (June 25) marks the 25th anniversary of Trace Adkins’ 1996 debut record, Dreamin’ Out Loud. In celebration, the country star has announced his forthcoming 13th studio set, titled The Way I Wanna Go, featuring quite a cast of collaborators, which include Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Pitbull, Snoop Dogg, and Melissa Etheridge.

“I don’t know where my place is gonna be when the history of what I did is written,” reflects Adkins in a press statement, “but 90 percent of the time, I said what I wanted to say and stuck to my guns and did what I wanted to do. This album is as good as anything I’ve ever done. I am at the top of my game right now as far as my craft goes. I’m better at this than I’ve ever been in my life.

“I’ve got to the point I think in my career where it’s all up to me now,” he continues. “I can do whatever I want to do, and that’s a beautiful place to be. I love where I’m at, I really do. I’ve had the perfect career, and I’m right where I want to be.”

25 songs, produced by Mickey Jack Cones and Derek George, promises to offer fans a wide swath of Adkins’ signature style, sweeping from ballads to the honky-tonk. Limited edition merchandise, as well as a commemorative 25th anniversary personalized platinum plaque, autographed CDs, and cowboy hats, will accompanying the release.

The Way I Wanna Go arrives August 27 on Verge Records. With today’s announcement, Adkins has released the Pitbull and Luke Bryan-starring “Where the Country Girls At” collaboration.

Check out the album track list (with songwriting credits) below.

  1. “Where I Am Today” (Mark Holman/ Rhett Akins/ Dallas Davidson/ Ben Hayslip)
  2. “Heartbreak Song” (Greg Crowe/ Johnny Garcia/ Adam Wood)
  3. “Where The Country Girls At (feat. Luke Bryan & Pitbull)” (Monty Criswell/ Derek George/ Michael White)
  4. “Cadillac’n” (Kendell Marvel/ Dan Auerbach/ Paul Overstreet)
  5. “Finding My Groove” (Dan Smalley/ Casey Beathard/ Houston Phillips)
  6. “Cowboy Boots and Jeans” (Jim Beavers/ Lindsay Rimes/ Jonathan Singleton)
  7. “Live It Lonely” (Kelsey Hart/ Kyle Schlienger)
  8. “Love Walks Through The Rain (feat. Melissa Etheridge)” (Mickey Jack Cones/ Marla Cannon-Goodman/ Kelly Archer)
  9. “Honey Child” (Monty Criswell/ Robert Counts/ Jimmy Ritchey)
  10. “It’s A Good Thing I Don’t Drink” (Kerry Kurt Phillips/ Jamie Teachenor – produced by Mickey Jack Cones/ Kenny Beard)
  11. “Jesus Was A Hippie” (Monty Criswell/ Randy Montana)
  12. “Memory to Memphis (feat. Keb’ Mo’ & Stevie Wonder on harmonica)” (Monty Criswell/ Derek George/ Curt Chambers)
  13. “You’re Mine” (Mickey Jack Cones/ Steven Dale Jones)
  14. “The Way I Wanna Go” (Barry Dean/ Troy Verges/ TJ Osborne/ John Osborne – produced by Jon Coleman)
  15. “It All Adds Up To Us” (Trace Adkins/ Kenny Beard/ Matt Nolan)
  16. “If I Was A Woman (feat. Blake Shelton)” (Trace Adkins/ Sherrié Austin/ Jeff Bates/ Kenny Beard – produced by Mickey Jack Cones/ Kenny Beard)
  17. “Got It Down” (Craig Wiseman/ Brandon Kinney)
  18. “Careful Girl” (Monty Criswell/ Tony Lane/ Brice Long
  19. “Empty Chair” (Lance Miller/ David Frasier/ Lonnie Fowler)
  20. “Cowboy Up” (John Pierce/ Tony Lane/ Jordan Walker)
  21. “Somewhere In America” (Jon Nite/ Hunter Phelps/ Michael Hardy/ Zach Crowell)
  22. “So Do The Neighbors (feat. Snoop Dogg)” (Monty Criswell/ Derek George/ Shane Minor/ Calvin Broadus)
  23. “I Should Let You Go” (Monty Criswell/ Tim Mensy)
  24. “Low Note” (Monty Criswell/ Derek George/ Michael White)
  25. “Welcome To” (Craig Wiseman/ Jacob Rice/ James McCormick)
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

149
Followers
365
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Beathard
Person
Melissa Etheridge
Person
Randy Montana
Person
Rhett Akins
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Trace Adkins
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Pitbull
Person
Jon Nite
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verge Records#Cadillac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
100.7 WITL

Trace Adkins, Luke Bryan and Pitbull Come Together for New Summer Bop, ‘Where the Country Girls At?’ [Listen]

Country superstar Trace Adkins has called upon fellow country star Luke Bryan and Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull, for a new summer track, "Where the Country Girls At?" Released Friday (June 25), the song effortlessly mixes genres in a fun way that's still palpable to country fans who lean old school. We get the classic Adkins bass and slow drawl, the stadium energy of hip-shaking hitmaker Bryan, and the rap swag of Pitbull. The guitar-driven party anthem mirrors the good time energy of Adkins’ hit "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" and asks a very simple question: Where are the country girls?!
MusicEffingham Radio

Trace Adkins Taps Luke Bryan, Pitbull, Snoop Dogg For New Album

Trace Adkins will release his 13th studio album, called The Way I Wanna Go, on August 27th. The project will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut LP, Dreamin' Out Loud, and includes special guests Luke Bryan, Pitbull, Blake Shelton, Melissa Etheridge, Keb’ Mo’ and Stevie Wonder on harmonica, and Snoop Dogg.
Musickat943.com

Trace Adkins Explores Collaborations In New Album

Trace Adkins will release his 13th studio album, called The Way I Wanna Go, on August 27th. The project will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut LP, Dreamin’ Out Loud, and includes special guests Luke Bryan, Pitbull, Blake Shelton, Melissa Etheridge, Keb’ Mo’, and Stevie Wonder on harmonica, and Snoop Dogg. He made the announcement in Instagram. Check it out!
Musiccountry1025.com

Dierks Bentley Hits 20 Number One Songs, Hikes To Celebrate

Dierks Bentley now has 20 number one songs under his belt: his latest single, “Gone” hit the top of the charts this week. Dierks said, “I really can’t believe I have 20 number ones at Country radio. I still remember the bar I played in Texas when I found out that ‘What Was I Thinking’ was going to be my first number one. It’s a great feeling that only gets better with each song that goes to the top.”
MusicRegister Citizen

Zac Brown Band Celebrate Living 'Out in the Middle' With Swampy New Song

Zac Brown Band have released a pair of new singles under their new agreement with Warner Bros. Nashville. “Out in the Middle” and “Old Love Song” follow the country vocal band’s recent radio release “Same Boat,” and both were co-written by country superstar Luke Combs. Penned by Brown and Combs...
Syracuse, NYwnypapers.com

Luke Bryan launches 'Proud To Be Right Here Tour'

Nearly 15 months after its planned launch in May 2020, ACM Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan began his “Proud To Be Right Here Tour” on Thursday in Syracuse with special guests Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack (through Aug. 14) and DJ Rock. Runaway June will join the tour on dates after Aug. 19. The tour is slated to run through Oct. 16 with a detour in September for the return of Bryan’s “Farm Tour.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy