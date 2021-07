Career coach Janelle Reid gives us her tips and tricks. Are you looking to land a new job after transitioning out of your old one? Or maybe you’re trying to get your first job in your field, but don’t know how to shift your experience on your resume around. Either way, we can all agree that job hunting can be a bit intimidating, especially if you know that you’re not the only candidate applying. Luckily, we recruited some help from Divine Career Solutions founder Janelle Reid.