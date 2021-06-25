Cancel
Wolfgang Puck on Getting Personal for His Disney+ Documentary and Why Sustainable Food Is the Future

By Adam Chitwood
Collider
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolfgang Puck is arguably the most famous chef in the world, so it’s a little surprising that it took this long for a documentary to be made about him. But as it turns out, Puck wasn’t just waiting for the right time – he was waiting for the right approach. Indeed, Wolfgang – which is now streaming on Disney+ — is probably not the Wolfgang Puck documentary many are expecting. When I spoke with Puck recently about the film during a press day, he explained that he’s been approached many times over the years about having a documentary made about his life, but all of those pitches involved focusing on the Hollywood aspect of Puck’s career. Filmmaker David Gelb, who revolutionized the concept of “food documentaries” with the intimate and cinematic Netflix docuseries Chef’s Table, instead wanted to delve into Puck’s past and explore what made him the man and chef he is today.

