Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Department of Justice to file lawsuit against Georgia over voting law

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aaT97_0af8zzIt00

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Justice will announce a lawsuit Friday against the state of Georgia over it’s recently-passed voting law, a source told ABC News.

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to announce the lawsuit at 11 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Details on the lawsuit have not been made available.

In March, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a controversial bill that will impact how you will be able to vote in the future.

Among highlights, the law requires a photo ID in order to vote absentee by mail, after more than 1.3 million Georgia voters used that option during the COVID-19 pandemic.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

We’re working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

“After the November election last year, I knew like so many of you that significant reforms to our state elections were needed,” Kemp said in a news conference after he signed the bill. “When voting in person in the state of Georgia, you must have a photo ID. It only makes sense for the same standard to apply to absentee ballots as well.”

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler said the bill was filled with “voter suppression tactics.”

“We are witnessing right now a massive and unabashed assault on voting rights unlike anything we’ve seen since the Jim Crow era,” Butler added.

One of the biggest changes gives the GOP-controlled legislature more control over election administration, a change that has raised concerns among voting rights groups that it could lead to greater partisan influence.

The law replaces the elected secretary of state as the chair of the state election board with a new appointee of the legislature after Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger rebuffed former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn Georgia’s election results. It also allows the board to remove and replace county election officials deemed to be underperforming.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
12K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Voting Rights#Election Results#The Department Of Justice#Abc News#Wsb Tv News#Channel 2 Action News#Democratic#Senate#Gop#Republican#State#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Federal judge rejects lawsuit aimed at invalidating parts of Georgia’s new voting law

ATLANTA — A federal judge has denied a motion by a voting rights group to invalidate parts of Georgia’s new election law. In May, the Coalition for Good Governance filed the lawsuit against Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the State Election Board to stop enforcement parts of the newly-passed voting law including: The “Observation Rule,” the “Observation Rule,” the “Communication Rule,” the “Tally Rule,” the “Ballot Application Rule.”
Newark, NJNewsweek

ACLU Files First Lawsuit Against Biden Admin Over Transportation of Migrants by ICE

The first-ever lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) was filed Wednesday over long-distance transportation of detained migrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The lawsuit was issued on behalf of ICE detainees facing transfer to facilities across the U.S. from the Essex County...
Nashville, TNWSMV

Curb Records, Mike Curb Foundation file lawsuit against governor over bathroom bill

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Curb Records and the Mike Curb Foundation have filed a lawsuit against the governor over a controversial bathroom bill. HB1182 goes into effect on Thursday. The new law "requires a public or private entity or business that operates a building or facility open to the general public to post a notice at the entrance of each public restroom of the entity's or business's policy of allowing a member of either biological sex to use any public restroom within the building or facility."
Texas StateCNN

Trump's false election claims persist at conservative gathering in Texas

Dallas (CNN) — As Texas' battle over voting rights continues to unfold during the special session in Austin, the outrage stoked by former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election claims was still on full display Saturday a few hours north at the major gathering of conservative activists where Trump will be welcomed as the star attraction Sunday.
POTUSMSNBC

Weisselberg indictment begs the question: What’s the cost of loyalty to Trump?

Will Allen Weisselberg risk a prison sentence, or will he turn on Donald Trump? Journalist David Cay Johnston says people who choose to enter Trump’s inner circle are willing to give up their own independence. “Allen Weisselberg is a wholly-owned psychological subsidiary of Donald Trump’s criminal mind, and if you work for Donald in any high level position you have to commit criminal offenses.”
POTUSMSNBC

Michigan AG to probe 'election fraud' grifters; Trump lawyers may face reckoning Monday

Rachel Maddow reports that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will follow up on a recommendation in a state Republican-led report that found that some false election fraud claims were so egregious and tied to fundraising schemes that they warranted investigation for fraud. Meanwhile, Donald Trump's lawyers who pushed false election fraud claims are facing possible disciplinary action in court on Monday.
Justice, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Schumer Wants NRA Investigated for Bankruptcy Fraud

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on the Justice Department to investigate the National Rifle Association for bankruptcy fraud, saying the financially stable gun-rights group abused the system when it sought bankruptcy protection in the wake of a New York lawsuit seeking to put it out of business.
New York City, NYNewsday

Schumer: NRA files for bankruptcy but funds lobbying against gun reform

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Sunday for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the National Rifle Association for committing "bankruptcy fraud." Schumer said the powerful gun lobby sought to escape from the New York Attorney General's enforcement of state and federal laws by filing for bankruptcy and seeking a move to Texas.
CelebritiesWyoming Tribune Eagle

Letter about CRT merely parrots Fox News statements

My response to Steve Lloyd's letter to the editor regarding critical race theory is "What a load of malarkey!" Mr. Lloyd must have lived under a rock to not have any clue about the reality of race disparity in our country. He maintains that the laws against discrimination solved all race issues – that and the incidences of Black celebrities on TV.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Hotel cancels 'America First' rally after learning Gaetz and Greene were featured speakers

A California hotel canceled an “America First” rally after learning Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene were slated to be featured speakers. The duo of GOP lawmakers was slated to speak at an "America First" rally at Pacific Hills Banquet and Event Center in Laguna Hills, California, in July, but the event was canceled by the venue over concerns about Gaetz and Greene being the featured speakers.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
WSB Radio

Buffalo mayoral candidate says hardship prepared her for job

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — If a majority of voters, along with the four-term incumbent, mostly ignored political newcomer India Walton’s campaign for mayor during the Democratic primary, they’re paying attention now. After upsetting Byron Brown in the June race, a victory in November would put a self-described democratic socialist...
Texas Statetpr.org

Abortion Pill Controversy Rages On In Texas, US

MONDAY on "The Source" — Medication abortion continues to play a major role as the decades-long battle over reproductive rights rages on in the U.S. During the special legislative session that began July 8, Texas lawmakers will reconsider a bill that would ban the provision of abortion medication by mail or delivery service, and ban pill-induced abortions after 7 weeks into the pregnancy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy