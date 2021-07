The International Energy Agency (IEA) recently humiliated itself and revealed it has been compromised when it issued a report in May that said the world should just quit drilling new oil and natural gas wells out of concern for mythical man-made global warming (see Intl Energy Agency Says World Should Stop All New O&G Development). IEA issued a new report yesterday, their 3Q21 Gas Market Report (full copy below). This new report forecasts a red hot increase in demand for natural gas worldwide this year–up 3.6%. That’s good, right? Not according to IEA which is cautioning the world’s desire for cheap, clean-burning natural gas endangers the planet. Yes, they’re still compromised.