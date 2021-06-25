Police ID man who fatally shot himself during traffic stop

New Ulm Police Department, Facebook

The man police say fatally shot himself during a traffic stop in New Ulm on Tuesday was a 36-year-old man from Fairfax, Minnesota.

The New Ulm Police Department on Thursday said Ryan Steinbach was pulled over at 8:13 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, for a vehicle equipment violation on the 500 block of 7th South Street in New Ulm.

Two other New Ulm officers arrived moments later "to assist if needed," police said.

During the traffic stop, an officer suspected Steinbach "was possibly impaired" and when the officer attempted to investigate, Steinbach "became non-compliant and then combative," police said. Steinbach then pulled out a gun and made suicidal statements to police.

"As officers struggled to take the handgun from Steinback, Steinbach shot himself," police said.

He was taken to a local hospital and then a Twin Cities hospital. He died from his injuries at 12:36 a.m. on June 23, police said.

The police officers involved were all wearing body cameras, which were activated. The video footage, as well as footage from the squad car camera system, "are being analyzed and will not be released at this time," police said.

The New Ulm Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.