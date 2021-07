Abe in Florida: With all the new additions, many fans feel the Giants are good for 9-10 wins. How can they currently be rated third in the NFC East?. John Schmeelk: Who is doing the rating? It should always be the first question everyone asks. The best advice is to either ignore any power rankings in June before training camp starts, or just don't take them seriously. At such an early stage, you can't even call something like this a prediction; rather consider it more of a guess.