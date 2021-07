Before you start your long weekend of indulgences, enjoy a healthy non-dairy yogurt parfait with berries for breakfast. The best part about this recipe is that you can get creative with the toppings, and form the berries into what looks like stripes on the flag. Another idea is to serve these little parfaits to your house guest this weekend as a festive morning treat. You could even add miniature toothpick flags to complete the entire presentation in celebration of Independence Day.