Colosseum tourists can go underground to see 'backstage'

If you are in South Morocco, you should not miss the chance to visit these amazing cities! It will teach you the country’s rich culture!. South Morocco, home to one of the world’s most intriguing and evocative cities in the world, Marrakech. At a thousand years old its rich history and culture are arguably unrivaled, and instantly bring to mind a whirlwind of colors, sounds, and smells. With many visiting for the food alone! What many visitors don’t realize, however, is that it also serves as a gateway to many towns and cities. That in comparison is relatively unexplored. When visiting South Morocco, the journey really makes the experience and with countless routes and modes of transport to take, each visitor can tailor their path to the journey of a lifetime!