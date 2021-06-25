Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Colosseum tourists can go underground to see 'backstage'

Times Daily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — After 2 1/2 years of work to shore up the Colosseum’s underground passages, tourists will be able to go down and wander through part of what what had been the ancient arena’s “backstage.”. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...

www.timesdaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Colosseum#Backstage#Rome#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Suttons Bay, MIleelanaunews.com

S-B’s red phone booths a tourist must-see

You can’t place a call, but tourists of the Village of Suttons Bay still manage to get plenty of use from the town’s phone booths. The English-style telephone booths have become quite the tourist attraction as people from all over the world use the obsolete old relics that have been re-purposed into photo booths. And the best part, it doesn’t […]
Beauty & FashionVoice of America

Colosseum’s Newly Restored Hypogeum Opens to Public

ROME - A large, newly restored area of the Colosseum, which used to be the underground backstage of the ancient Roman amphitheater, is now accessible to the public for the first time. Visitors can use a newly constructed wooden walkway to admire the tunnels and chambers under the arena that were used by wild animals and human performers before they joined the action in front of large audiences.
Lifestylematadornetwork.com

The Colosseum’s underground is opening to visitors for the first time in 2,000 years

Millennia-old buildings don’t typically make the news for new architectural developments, which is why the Colosseum’s underground unveiling is so monumental. For the first time in 2,000 years, the hypogea (the chambers and corridors located below the monument) will be open to the public. These underground levels were where gladiators and animals would prepare and wait before entering elevators that would bring them to the arena for battle.
LifestyleTelegraph

Florence sees red over tourists dripping ketchup on historic sights

The historic sights of Florence need protection from tourists who leave behind mayonnaise and ketchup stains, the director of the Uffizi Galleries has said as he called for the introduction of a new tax to pay for the clean-up. The tax would be imposed on fast food outlets and snack...
Diego Della ValleVoice of America

The 'Heart' of Rome’s Colosseum Opens to Visitors

"The beating heart of Rome is not the marble of the Senate, it's the sand of the Colosseum," the Roman senator Gracchus said in the 2000 Oscar-winning movie Gladiator. The Colosseum is an ancient structure built more than 2000 years ago. The Romans used the huge, rounded building as a performance space. Thousands of people could be seated in the open-air theater to watch a show or public activity.
Public HealthSand Hills Express

As U.S. tourists return, can Venice manage a full COVID rebound?

Venice — The pandemic dealt a double blow to Italy’s vital tourism industry. First there was the nationwide lockdown, and then as COVID-19 exploded across the U.S., a ban on Americans entering the country. U.S. tourists have long been the biggest spenders in Venice. Now, for the first time since...
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

The fee for tourists to enter Hanauma Bay is about to go up

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week, tourists will have to pay more to get into Hanauma Bay. Starting Thursday, the entry fee for non-residents over the age of 12 is going up to $25. That’s a $13 increase from the current price of $12. Admission will still remain free for kama’aina,...
WorldTwo Monkeys Travel

10 Amazing Cities to Visit in South Morocco and Why

If you are in South Morocco, you should not miss the chance to visit these amazing cities! It will teach you the country’s rich culture!. South Morocco, home to one of the world’s most intriguing and evocative cities in the world, Marrakech. At a thousand years old its rich history and culture are arguably unrivaled, and instantly bring to mind a whirlwind of colors, sounds, and smells. With many visiting for the food alone! What many visitors don’t realize, however, is that it also serves as a gateway to many towns and cities. That in comparison is relatively unexplored. When visiting South Morocco, the journey really makes the experience and with countless routes and modes of transport to take, each visitor can tailor their path to the journey of a lifetime!
Florence, ALTimes Daily

Renaissance Faire returning to Wilson Park in October

FLORENCE — Wilson Park will transform into Fountain-on-the-Green again this October. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
WorldKotaku

Japanese Theme Park Installs Cages On Ferris Wheel

Ferris wheels are a typical date activity. You and your romantic partner can get spectacular views as you slowly churn through the sky. They’re slow, yet relaxing. However, one Japanese theme park is putting a new spin, ahem, on Ferris wheels. What about standing next to your date, locked up...
Travelallears.net

Find Out How to Save $500 Per Person on Disney River Cruises

Adventures by Disney is a unique way to travel and see the world. You can now save $500 per person on two 2021 Adventures by Disney river cruises and here’s how!. Adventures by Disney is offering huge savings on adult-exclusive river cruises on either the Seine or Danube Rivers. To...
WorldTime Out Global

Where to go bowling in Montreal

Got spare time? Consider clocking a few strikes while bowling in Montreal. The city’s many alleys have been woven into the city’s fabric since the SunLife building went up in the 1930s with an alley on its 10th floor, and in the 1940s when Hymie and Freda Sckolnick dubbed one of the greatest diners in Montreal Beauty’s, in a nod to Hymie's bowling nickname. In many ways, the sports heyday collided with post-Expo '67 boom, a time when patterned carpet and disco lighting were in and jumbo-sized computers seemed small. Little has changed since then, save for the occasional renovation and upgrade. And that seems to be just how bowlers, and locals, like it. Don't believe us? They cover everyone's bases, from rivalling the best dive bars to being one the best things to do with kids in Montreal.
TravelInside the Magic

Social Distancing Ends, Disney Still Forced to Open Backstage Due to Lines

Walt Disney World’s theme parks have been opening up backstage areas quite often lately as social distancing caused long lines to form for select attractions. Now, despite the theme parks phasing out social distancing, long lines are continuing to form, forcing Disney to open up more backstage areas to accommodate.
Michigan StateKFOR

WATCH: Carnival ride at Michigan festival appears to tip backward as bystanders rush to save passengers

(NEXSTAR) – A group of thrill-seekers are thankfully uninjured after an apparent ride malfunction at a festival in Michigan. The incident took place on Thursday night at Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival, according to witnesses on social media. Footage taken by multiple festival attendees shows the ride — a Magic Carpet carnival-style ride which carries passengers on a swinging pendulum — rocking back and forth as the pendulum continued to lift riders into the air.

Comments / 0

Community Policy