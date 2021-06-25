Colosseum tourists can go underground to see 'backstage'

Got spare time? Consider clocking a few strikes while bowling in Montreal. The city’s many alleys have been woven into the city’s fabric since the SunLife building went up in the 1930s with an alley on its 10th floor, and in the 1940s when Hymie and Freda Sckolnick dubbed one of the greatest diners in Montreal Beauty’s, in a nod to Hymie's bowling nickname. In many ways, the sports heyday collided with post-Expo '67 boom, a time when patterned carpet and disco lighting were in and jumbo-sized computers seemed small. Little has changed since then, save for the occasional renovation and upgrade. And that seems to be just how bowlers, and locals, like it. Don't believe us? They cover everyone's bases, from rivalling the best dive bars to being one the best things to do with kids in Montreal.