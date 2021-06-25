Cancel
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Reveals More Plot and… Abomination?

By Matthew Razak
Escapist Magazine
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel is entering into the world of martial arts films soon as we near closer to the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the studio has dropped a new trailer for the film. This is easily the most straightforward trailer we’ve seen, and there’s plenty new to pick apart in it including a good look at the actual 10 rings, the father/son storyline, and a brief look at what appears to be classic Marvel villain/hero/alien/dragon Fing Fang Foom but may just be what other materials call the “Great Protector.” Hulk villain the Abomination also seems to be back.

