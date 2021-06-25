Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rexburg, ID

BYU-Idaho Education Week to be held online

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FH71M_0af8xXiF00

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) ­— Brigham Young University-Idaho will hold its annual Education Week conference exclusively online this year.

Due to continued COVID-19 health and safety precaution, a face-to-face conference will not take place on the BYU-Idaho campus.

In place of the traditional three-day conference, a free one-day virtual conference will be held on Friday, July 30.

Every year, Education Week hosts special guests. The online conference will start at 9:00 a.m. with the traditional opening keynote speaker. This year’s opening speaker will be BYU-Idaho University Academic Vice President Jon Linford.

Online participants will be able to watch nine general virtual classes spanning a variety of topics that participants can choose from. To provide content for the entire family, youth-focused classes will also be available, as well as family activities that include a garden tour, Grandin Press demonstration, coloring pages, and more.

Virtual classes and activities will remain available to view publicly on-demand after the one-day conference. More information about Education Week, including the class offerings, presenter information and how to view the content is available HERE .

The post BYU-Idaho Education Week to be held online appeared first on Local News 8 .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rexburg, ID
Local
Idaho Education
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu Idaho#Health And Safety#Byu Idaho Education Week#Grandin Press#Local News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
Education
Related
Boise, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Gov. Little mobilizes Idaho National Guard firefighters

Amid extreme drought, excessive heat, multiple fire starts, and dwindling firefighting resources regionwide, Governor Brad Little issued an emergency declaration for wildfire Friday and mobilized Idaho National Guard firefighters and aircraft to assist in the effort. The post Gov. Little mobilizes Idaho National Guard firefighters appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Large Idaho primary care group mandates staff COVID-19 vaccines

Idaho’s largest independent medical group will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-September in hopes of keeping clinics open and patients safe when the usual cold and flu season hits school children this fall. The post Large Idaho primary care group mandates staff COVID-19 vaccines appeared first on Local News 8.

Comments / 0

Community Policy