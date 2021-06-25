Netflix’s improving content slate could give stock new life, analyst says in upgrade

Unlike streaming rivals like Peacock, Paramount+, and Hulu, which offer lower priced service tiers that include advertisements, category leader Netflix has shied away from offering any ad-supported subscription packages. But one analyst believes that Netflix might need to offer lower priced service tiers backed by ads in order to give its business a shot in the arm. In a note sent to clients last week, Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson Research said that Netflix might have to reconsider its opposition to offering a tier of service subsidized by ads.