Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

D.C. Dispatch: Senators block election bill, representatives split on age discrimination

By Katie Akin
Posted by 
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OAWTG_0af8xTBL00

Welcome to the D.C. Dispatch, your weekly update on Iowa’s congressional delegation. This week in Washington, Iowa’s senators blocked a Democrat-led election bill from advancing and House representatives split on an age discrimination vote.

Iowa Poll finds shaky support for Grassley re-election

Sen. Chuck Grassley speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting. (Screen shot from C-SPAN livestream of hearing)

The Des Moines Register released a June Iowa Poll that found nearly two-thirds of Iowans think it’s time for someone other than Sen. Chuck Grassley to represent Iowa . Grassley has been serving in the Senate since 1981. If he won re-election in 2022, he would be 95 at the end of his next term.

Grassley has not yet announced whether he will seek re-election.

In the same poll, Sen. Joni Ernst recovered her approval rating somewhat . In March, 45% of Iowans disapproved of Ernst’s job performance, compared to 43% who approved. Now, more Iowans approve of her than disapprove, 46% to 42%.

Senators united in opposition to election bill

Grassley and Ernst both voted along party lines on Tuesday to block debate of a sweeping election bill .

“Many states, including Iowa, have enacted new laws aimed at boosting turnout and confidence in our elections,” Grassley said in a statement. “Democrats’ partisan election takeover would trump this progress by fundamentally overriding our election process.”

Read more: State GOP leaders object to federal election proposal

Representatives split on age discrimination changes

Rep. Cindy Axne, D-3rd District, and Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-1st District, voted in favor of a bill that would change how courts determine if age discrimination occurred.

The bill follows a 2009 Supreme Court ruling that found an Iowa man could not claim age discrimination because he could not prove age was the sole motivating factor behind a demotion or termination. If the bill is signed into law, it would lower that legal standard and allow individuals to claim age discrimination, even if age is one of several factors.

Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-4th District, and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-2nd District, voted against the bill. It passed the House and heads now to the Senate, where Grassley is a co-sponsor on companion legislation.

Ernst meets with Afghanistan president

Ernst met Thursday with President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan and Afghanistan’s ambassador to the United States.

After the event, Ernst released a statement condemning President Joe Biden’s plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11. She said her conversation with Ghani “underscored the urgent need for President Biden to reverse his decision and delay the complete withdrawal.”

Grassley calls for oversight in cattle industry

Grassley and other members of a key committee called Wednesday for legislation to reduce the power of four large packing companies that control more than 80% of the cattle market .

On Monday, Miller-Meeks was a co-sponsor in the introduction of an anti-competitive bill for the meat and poultry industries . That legislation is a companion to Grassley’s bill in the Senate.

Dogs in court

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is a Republican from Ottumwa. She represents Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District. (Photo courtesy of Iowa Senate)

Miller-Meeks co-sponsored a bipartisan bill that would create guidelines for the use of trauma service dogs in federal court.

“Testifying and appearing in court can be a difficult and stressful endeavor, particularly when discussing traumatic events,” Miller-Meeks said. “We should aid witnesses to be calm and comfortable during testimony, especially when they may be face-to-face with their assailant.”

Comings and goings …

— Perry Beeman contributed to this report.

The post D.C. Dispatch: Senators block election bill, representatives split on age discrimination appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

498
Followers
561
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Ashley Hinson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Randy Feenstra
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Senate#Age Discrimination#Republican Party Of Iowa#Election#The D C Dispatch#House#Iowa Poll#C Span#The Des Moines Register#Iowans#Democrats#Gop#Supreme Court#Miller Meeks Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Biden’s public lands pick nears crucial vote in growing Senate confirmation fight

Republican senators during the past few weeks led sustained attacks on President Joe Biden’s choice to head up the Bureau of Land Management, zeroing in on the Montanan’s Twitter feed, her graduate thesis that included a mock-up for an advertisement for population control and her ties to a 1989 tree-spiking incident. But Tracy Stone-Manning’s confirmation […] The post Biden’s public lands pick nears crucial vote in growing Senate confirmation fight appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Should the Supreme Court have term limits?

Pressure on Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to step down will likely grow now that the court’s session has ended. Breyer, 82, joined the court in 1994. His retirement would allow President Joe Biden to nominate his successor and give Democrats another liberal justice, if confirmed. Supreme Court justices in the U.S. enjoy life tenure. […] The post Should the Supreme Court have term limits? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POTUSPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

A federal investigation seeks to uncover the painful history of Native American boarding schools

WASHINGTON — The Native American children traveled on trains, thousands of miles from their homes, to Pennsylvania’s Carlisle Indian Industrial School in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Many had been forcibly taken from their parents and communities. Once there, they had to hand over their belongings, put on uniforms, cut off their braids, adopt […] The post A federal investigation seeks to uncover the painful history of Native American boarding schools appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Grassley opposes marijuana, Hinson works on disaster recovery bills

After the holiday weekend, Iowa’s representatives in D.C. focused on a range of different things, from flood preparedness to drug policy to flags. Here’s the latest: Axne plugs child care tax credits in Des Moines U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, Iowa’s only Democrat in the congressional delegation, was in Des Moines Thursday to promote the expanded […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Grassley opposes marijuana, Hinson works on disaster recovery bills appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Biden signs rural mental health bill, Republicans vote against Jan. 6 commission

Ahead of the July 4th holiday, members of Iowa’s congressional delegation led the passage of a veteran’s mental health bill, visited Iowa in a glimpse of what the 2024 caucus cycle might look like and voted on whether to create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Here’s what you missed in D.C. […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Biden signs rural mental health bill, Republicans vote against Jan. 6 commission appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Congress & CourtsQuad Cities Onlines

Letter: No answers

On July 2, Bruce Bufe of Davenport said he tried to get Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst to explain their positions on the commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He did not really get answers. For six years I have been part of a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Republican immigration proposal falls flat

A joint immigration proposal by two top Senate Republicans was received with jeers among immigration advocates on both sides of the aisle, but some observers see it as an escape valve if Senate rules don't allow Democrats to push through their version of immigration reform. GOP Sens. John Cornyn (Texas)...
Ottumwa, IAPosted by
Ottumwa Courier

Grassleys stress retaining, retaking majorities

OTTUMWA — Pat Grassley's seat could be safe. His grandfather's? Well, that depends on what he decides. Neither is taking anything for granted. The Grassleys were part of an array of speakers during Thursday's Republican Party of Iowa gathering at Bridge View Center. There politicians spoke about the need to maintain their majority at the state level, and recapture it at the federal level, in the 2022 midterm elections.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrat Jacky Rosen becomes 22nd senator to back bipartisan infrastructure deal

The Senate's bipartisan infrastructure gang is expanding, with Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) becoming its 22nd member. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema 's (D-Ariz.) indicated during an interview this week with Arizona radio station KTAR that the group, which she leads with GOP Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio), had gained a new member since mid-June, when 21 senators came out in support of the framework.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Trump Claims To Have New Information About Ashli Babbitt’s Death As He All But Confirms 2024 Presidential Run

As he gave his biggest indication yet of plans to run for office again in 2024, former President Donald Trump during a Sunday morning interview with Fox News claimed—without evidence—he has heard information that deceased Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a member of the U.S. Capitol Police while storming Congress, was instead killed by the “head of security” for a top Democrat.
Texas StateNewsweek

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert Suggests Capitol Riot Was a Set-Up by Democrats

Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert suggested that the January 6 was a conspiracy set-up by the Democrats and called the arrests of the Capitol rioters "tyranny" in a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas on Sunday. Gohmert suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was responsible for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy