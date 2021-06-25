D.C. Dispatch: Senators block election bill, representatives split on age discrimination

Welcome to the D.C. Dispatch, your weekly update on Iowa’s congressional delegation. This week in Washington, Iowa’s senators blocked a Democrat-led election bill from advancing and House representatives split on an age discrimination vote.

Iowa Poll finds shaky support for Grassley re-election

The Des Moines Register released a June Iowa Poll that found nearly two-thirds of Iowans think it’s time for someone other than Sen. Chuck Grassley to represent Iowa . Grassley has been serving in the Senate since 1981. If he won re-election in 2022, he would be 95 at the end of his next term.

Grassley has not yet announced whether he will seek re-election.

In the same poll, Sen. Joni Ernst recovered her approval rating somewhat . In March, 45% of Iowans disapproved of Ernst’s job performance, compared to 43% who approved. Now, more Iowans approve of her than disapprove, 46% to 42%.

Senators united in opposition to election bill

Grassley and Ernst both voted along party lines on Tuesday to block debate of a sweeping election bill .

“Many states, including Iowa, have enacted new laws aimed at boosting turnout and confidence in our elections,” Grassley said in a statement. “Democrats’ partisan election takeover would trump this progress by fundamentally overriding our election process.”

Read more: State GOP leaders object to federal election proposal

Representatives split on age discrimination changes

Rep. Cindy Axne, D-3rd District, and Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-1st District, voted in favor of a bill that would change how courts determine if age discrimination occurred.

The bill follows a 2009 Supreme Court ruling that found an Iowa man could not claim age discrimination because he could not prove age was the sole motivating factor behind a demotion or termination. If the bill is signed into law, it would lower that legal standard and allow individuals to claim age discrimination, even if age is one of several factors.

Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-4th District, and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-2nd District, voted against the bill. It passed the House and heads now to the Senate, where Grassley is a co-sponsor on companion legislation.

Ernst meets with Afghanistan president

Ernst met Thursday with President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan and Afghanistan’s ambassador to the United States.

After the event, Ernst released a statement condemning President Joe Biden’s plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11. She said her conversation with Ghani “underscored the urgent need for President Biden to reverse his decision and delay the complete withdrawal.”

Grassley calls for oversight in cattle industry

Grassley and other members of a key committee called Wednesday for legislation to reduce the power of four large packing companies that control more than 80% of the cattle market .

On Monday, Miller-Meeks was a co-sponsor in the introduction of an anti-competitive bill for the meat and poultry industries . That legislation is a companion to Grassley’s bill in the Senate.

Dogs in court

Miller-Meeks co-sponsored a bipartisan bill that would create guidelines for the use of trauma service dogs in federal court.

“Testifying and appearing in court can be a difficult and stressful endeavor, particularly when discussing traumatic events,” Miller-Meeks said. “We should aid witnesses to be calm and comfortable during testimony, especially when they may be face-to-face with their assailant.”

Comings and goings …

— Perry Beeman contributed to this report.

