Marcus family commits $2.5M matching gift for ongoing renovations of performing arts center

By Margaret Naczek
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marcus Corp. Foundation announced a $2.5 million matching gift to the Marcus Performing Arts Center to continue the facility's renovations, moving into phase 2 of the project. The Marcus Performing Arts Center recently completed the $4 million first phase of its master plan, which included updates to its largest...

State
Wisconsin State
#Charity#The Marcus Corp#Foundation#The Marcus Center
