Before we get to the beginning of whatever this week has in store, can we just ask what in the name of Apollo’s pancreas is going on here? From KDKA in Pittsburgh:. The Dickson City Police Department said around 3:30 p.m. on June 21, they responded to people holding an exorcism in an aisle at a Home Depot on Commerce Boulevard. Police added that the ritual was in the lumber aisle, and the demonstrators were doing it for “the dead trees.” The people involved were escorted out of the store by police.