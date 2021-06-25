North Carolina A&T To Provide Free Textbooks To Students Through 2023
“As a graduate of N.C. A&T, I am glad the school is helping college become more affordable for students,” North Carolina A&T graduate David Hendricks III said.www.binnews.com
