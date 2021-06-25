Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

North Carolina A&T To Provide Free Textbooks To Students Through 2023

By Ryan Shepard
Posted by 
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“As a graduate of N.C. A&T, I am glad the school is helping college become more affordable for students,” North Carolina A&T graduate David Hendricks III said.

www.binnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

55
Followers
1K+
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Greensboro, NC
Education
Greensboro, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Carolina A T#Textbooks#Barnes Nobles#North Carolina A T#Black University#Campbell University#Hbcu#N C A T#Aggies#Iheartradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Top US general in Afghanistan stepping down

The top U.S. commander leading forces in Afghanistan is reportedly set to step down on Monday, as the Pentagon's withdrawal effort from the region nears completion. Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, who has led the U.S.’s involvement in Afghanistan for nearly three years, will relinquish command during a ceremony in Kabul, The Washington Post and Reuters reported.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans advance elections bills in special session

Texas Republicans advanced two elections bills this weekend in a special session, as they work to pass sweeping legislation that would impose a number of restrictions at the ballot box. Members of the Texas legislature have been sparring over the measures as Republicans work to pass an elections overhaul bill...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed.
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Bucks trounce Suns to cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

July 11 (Reuters) - The Milwaukee Bucks scorched the Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Sunday in front of an electric home crowd, cutting the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. The Bucks had not been at their best in the previous two games...
ProtestsPosted by
CNN

Cubans take to streets in rare protests over lack of freedom, economy

Havana, Cuba (CNN) — Several thousand Cubans took to the streets to protest a lack of freedom and a worsening economic situation, according to protesters who spoke to CNN and videos from multiple cities. Multiple people were arrested by police, who used tear gas to break up some demonstrations. In...

Comments / 0

Community Policy