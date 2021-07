The sculptural taps that stand out with generous lines above the sink are a great success to attract attention and show off a beautiful dashboard. The fault that we want a large faucet that stands out from other kitchen elements and that even has a different finish than other kitchen elements (for example, a gold or black kitchen faucet with chrome accessories). The thing is, big, pretty faucets are taken for granted. And they are always there. And when the sink is installed precisely on an island, that is when the tap looks like the sculptural one it deserves.