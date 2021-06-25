Queen Explores When, How It Became So Big In Japan

In 2017, a 19-year-old who goes by the name sticki created a YouTube account called “dismiss yourself.” He built it on a whim—he wanted a way to archive rare, genre-shattering oddities from across the internet. The only guiding theme was chaos: Find a treasure trove of radiant weirdness, and post it—everything from the 8-hour soundtrack to the 2007 game Sploder to 100 gecs’ hyperkinetic Square Garden and even a bootleg Boards of Canada tape. “I used to listen to music with friends on the livestreaming site rabb.it, and there was a lot of stuff that wasn’t uploaded anywhere,” the Bay Area teen explains. “So I used the page as a dumping ground.” The operation was so low-key; he didn’t even tell anyone he knew. But suddenly, during the early days of COVID-19, a feverish community began to form around the channel and the bizarrely entrancing records he posted. In a matter of months, the page’s view count leapt from nearly zero—where it had been for three years—to hundreds of thousands.