Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Queen Explores When, How It Became So Big In Japan

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Queen was just gaining a foothold in the U.K. when it arrived in Japan to find 3,000 screaming fans waiting at the airport.

www.iheart.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big In Japan#Tokyo#Japanese Culture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
News Break
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
EntertainmentantiMUSIC

Queen Continue Look At Queenmania In Japan On The Greatest

(hennemusic) Queen continue a look at their long time support from fans in Japan in the second of a two-part episode in the group's weekly video series, The Greatest. Despite their absence on the touring circuit prior to, and following, the 1991 passing of Freddie Mercury, Queen's music continued to be treasured in Japan throughout the '90s and into the 21st Century, thanks largely to their inclusion in TV commercials and television dramas, particularly one of Japan's biggest drama series which prompted the release of a special 2004 'hits' compilation album, exclusive to Japan - "Queen Jewels." The album went on to sell over a million copies while their song, "I Was Born To Love You", reached No. 1 on the singles charts after it was featured in a Japanese beer commercial.
Video GamesIGN

How inSec Became Synonymous with the inSec Kick | Esporthesaurus

On today's episode of Esporthesaurus we look at the inSec kick popularized in League of Legends by the eponymous player at the Shanghai 2013 All-Stars Event. The play has been repeated and copied by many over the years, but is the original still the best inSec kick? This Lee Sin combo begins with (inSec) Lee Sin landing a Sonic Wave, followed up with Resonating Strike placing a ward behind the desired enemy and dashing to it with Safeguard finished with Dragon's Rage to kick the enemy towards your team. A well executed lol inSec highlights team coordination and timing. This is as close to a Lee Sin guide as you can find so use the move well and keep checking into IGN Compete for more esports videos!
Economymprnews.org

How Spam became one of the most iconic American brands of all time

While you might think of Spam as a basic canned meat, it’s actually one of the greatest business success stories of all time: Since Hormel Foods Corporation launched the affordable, canned pork product in 1937, it’s sold over eight billion cans in 44 countries around the world. Spam’s birthday is...
Sportschessbase.com

FIDE reports: "The Queens' Festival goes big"

Your key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. Start your personal success story with ChessBase and enjoy the game even more.
LifestyleETOnline.com

'Jungle Cruise': How a Beloved Theme Park Ride Became Disney's Next Big Franchise

This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors. If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. For the briefest of moments in the summer of 2018, Adventureland was real. If you knew where to look, you would find yourself transported to the bustling river town of Porto Belo in Brazil at the turn of the century, wandering the crowded aisles of an open-air marketplace or ordering a drink at the Hotel de Ferreira. Locals, clothes dusty and skin baked in the sun, and tourists dressed in European finery alike belly up to the bar, hoping to beat the heat.
Food & DrinksPunch

How the Gin Basil Smash Became a Modern Classic

At Le Lion in Hamburg, Joerg Meyer’s herbaceous smash is ordered 22,000 times a year. My guess is probably not. It’s a good thing, then, that Joerg Meyer, the founder and owner of Le Lion in Hamburg, one of the most famous craft cocktail dens in Germany, had second thoughts in 2008 when he named his original cocktail.
Europesacramentosun.com

How an Englishman fell in love with Russia and became... 'Russian'!

After one year of living in Russia, Craig Ashton realized he wanted to stay forever. What did this Englishman abroad like so much about this "hostile" land in "frost-bitten" St. Petersburg?. Craig Ashton has been living in St. Petersburg for more than 15 years. He fell in love with Russia...
Musicloc.gov

HAPPY PRIDE! How “Y.M.C.A.” Became a Gay Anthem!

Today, on the final day of Pride, the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry, with the help of author Josiah Howard, looks back at one of its most recent and best-known additions–the Village People’s “YMCA.” Though, today, you’ll hear the track at everything from a school dance to a 50th anniversary party, it has also been adopted by the gay community as one of its unofficial anthems. Learn more about how that came to be below.
TV & VideosNew York Post

How the iconic landing pose became a superhero staple

Even if you think you don’t know the superhero landing, you know the superhero landing. The pose has become as ubiquitous as spandex in superhero movies. How it works is a character drops from a height and slams into the ground in a crouch with feet spread apart, knees bent — or on one knee, always with a fist pounding the earth.
MusicPosted by
Power 96

Old Queen Joke Still Makes Brian May Laugh

Brian May said a joke first made about Queen in 1990 still makes him laugh and that he sees the “ultimate compliment” behind the dig. He referred to a line from the novel Good Omens, written by fantasy authors Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, which made fun of the fact that so many copies of Queen’s Greatest Hits have been sold over the years.
Behind Viral VideosAmadhia

How Dismiss Yourself Became a Hub for Internet Weirdness

In 2017, a 19-year-old who goes by the name sticki created a YouTube account called “dismiss yourself.” He built it on a whim—he wanted a way to archive rare, genre-shattering oddities from across the internet. The only guiding theme was chaos: Find a treasure trove of radiant weirdness, and post it—everything from the 8-hour soundtrack to the 2007 game Sploder to 100 gecs’ hyperkinetic Square Garden and even a bootleg Boards of Canada tape. “I used to listen to music with friends on the livestreaming site rabb.it, and there was a lot of stuff that wasn’t uploaded anywhere,” the Bay Area teen explains. “So I used the page as a dumping ground.” The operation was so low-key; he didn’t even tell anyone he knew. But suddenly, during the early days of COVID-19, a feverish community began to form around the channel and the bizarrely entrancing records he posted. In a matter of months, the page’s view count leapt from nearly zero—where it had been for three years—to hundreds of thousands.
Cell Phonesamericanpeoplenews.com

How Mobile Phones Became An Important Fashion Accessory

Traditionally, fashion accessories have been used to enhance a look and add to an ensemble, with jewelry and purse being the most popular choices. However, there is a lot more to one’s style these days, with a particular pocket item helping define our look while also being an essential part of our lives.
Public HealthTelegraph

How Scotland became the Covid capital of Europe

Coronavirus cases have surged over the past week to make Scotland the Covid capital of Europe. Nicola Sturgeon’s health minister suggested last week that the Euros - something outside of her control - were partly to blame but experts say the real problem may be closer to home. They say...
Lifestylestereoboard.com

The 1975 at London Finsbury Park

Staying the night? Find a place to stay near London's Finsbury Park for this 1975 show. Book Your Stay Today!. Finsbury Park is a massive public park based in the Haringey borough of London. 110 acres, it is also a popular musical destination, and has hosted huge shows and festivals over the years. Names include Limp Bizkit, Jimi Hendrix, KISS, Oasis, Stone Roses, and Rage Against the Machine have hit the stage in its history.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Anniversary Editions Help Queen’s ‘Greatest Hits’ To 39-Year UK Chart High

Queen’s record-breaking Greatest Hits album of 1981, already the bestselling album of all time in the UK, has risen to its highest position there for more than 39 years. The Official Charts Company survey published today (July 9) shows the compilation soaring from last week’s No.13 position to No.2, second only to Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, which moves back 2-1 for its fourth aggregate week at the summit. Queen’s new sales impetus follows the July 2 release of a collector’s edition on CD, with an exclusive slipcase cover, and a limited edition cassette format, to mark the album’s 40th anniversary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy