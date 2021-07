Follow all the latest news ahead of England’s last 16 tie with Germany on Tuesday at Euro 2020 plus two more compelling knockout matches on Monday.Croatia host Spain in the first match with the crushing blow that Ivan Perisic will be unavailable after contracting coronavirus, before the tournament favourites France meet Switzerland in the evening kick-off.The holders Portugal are out after losing 1-0 to Belgium in Seville with Thorgan Hazard’s strike enough for the Red Devils, but despite the Selecao’s exit, Cristiano Ronaldo still leads the race for the golden boot. The biggest shock of the tournament so far...