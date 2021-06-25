38 Easy Taco Recipes That Are Anything But Boring
There's a reason that there's an entire weekday dedicated to tacos. The best taco recipes are versatile, easy, and undeniably delicious. Whether you're a meat lover, a vegetarian, or even a vegan, there is probably a taco recipe that you will love. There's buffalo chicken tacos, fish tacos, cauliflower tacos, ground beef tacos, authentic Mexican street tacos, and so many more options to choose from. No matter what you choose to whip up, though, tacos are almost never complicated. Where there is a corn or flour tortilla, some filling, and a healthy topping of salsa and/or hot sauce, there is a way. Add some sour cream and some fresh guacamole, and you're good to go.