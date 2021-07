An exciting day for some people in a Palmerton neighborhood. Lucky for us, local resident Owen Bruch grabbed his camera and started rolling!. This young black bear found his way into the residential area this morning. He decided to climb a tree on Lehigh Avenue and then his presence started drawing a lot of attention. Soon crews arrived to try and get him down, but he didn't make it easy. After being tranquilized once he continued lounging in the tree. Crews tried to coax him down, but he got annoyed and went a little higher.